White supremacists accounted for majority of terror-related arrests in last year: FBI director

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Tuesday that his agency has so far made roughly 100 terrorism-related arrests so far this fiscal year — and the majority of them are related in some way to the white supremacist movement.

As Washington Post reporter Matt Zapotosky reports, Wray made his remarks about white supremacist terrorists while being questioned by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) during an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Despite the fact that white supremacists accounted for a majority of terror-related arrests in the first three quarters of this fiscal year, however, Wray also said that the FBI still considers jihadi-inspired terrorism to be the greater overall threat.

He then pledged that the FBI was doing its best to detect and stop terrorist plots regardless of their animating ideology.

“Needless to say we take domestic terrorism or hate crime, regardless of ideology, extremely seriously,” he said, according to Zapotosky.

