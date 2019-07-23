FLASHBACK: Mueller makes GOP lawmaker look like an absolute fool during 2013 hearing
While previewing former special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming testimony before the House of Representatives, CNN on Tuesday played a clip from six years ago showing Mueller schooling Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who tried to corner the then-FBI director about his agency’s work on the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
During the hearing, Gohmert tried to get Mueller to explain why the FBI supposedly hadn’t visited the mosque that was frequented by the Tsarnaev brothers, the two American citizens of Chechen descent who carried out the attack.
“Why did no one go to the mosque and say, who are these guys?” Gohmert asked. “Why was that not done?”
“Your facts are not all together…” Mueller began.
“Sir, if you’re going to call me a liar, you need to point out specifically where any facts are wrong!” Gohmert interrupted.
“Uh, we went to the mosque,” Mueller replied. “Prior to Boston, we were in that mosque talking to the imam several months beforehand as part of our outreach efforts.”
“Were you aware that the mosque was founded by [Abdul Rahman al-Amoudi, a Muslim activist who was convicted in 2004 of financial and conspiracy charges]?” Gohmert then asked.
“I’ve answered the question, sir,” Mueller replied.
Watch the video below.
House Democrats forced to apologize for Trump after he screws up another meeting with foreign leader
President Donald Trump humiliated himself again when meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imram Khan Monday. In a meeting, Trump bragged about a conversation he had with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and we talked about this subject. And he actually said, ‘Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?'” Trump said, noting that Modi specifically talked about Kashmir as what he'd be mediating.
The problem is that India came out saying Trump was lying, as BeltwayBreakfast reported.
Commentary
Republicans will turn the Mueller hearing into a ridiculous circus — and humiliate themselves in the process
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill Wednesday, beginning before the House Judiciary Committee in the morning and moving to the House Intelligence Committee. He will reportedly discuss his investigation into President Trump's likely obstruction of justice in the first session, and then his investigation into possible collusion or conspiracy between Trump's 2016 campaign and agents of the Russian government in the second.
Federal judge: North Carolina cannot ban Transgender people from using restrooms matching their gender identity
A federal judge has just ruled the State of North Carolina cannot ban transgender people from using restroom that match their gender identity. The ruling comes in the form of an accepted consent decree proposed by Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and LGBTQ organizations.
It targets HB142 and its predecessor, the sweeping and malicious HB2, which was designed to strip transgender people, LGBTQ people, minorities, workers, and even those over 40 and the elderly of their civil rights.