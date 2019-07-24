Florida AG Pam Bondi has a ridiculous theory for why Hillary Clinton is secretly influencing the Mueller testimony
On Wednesday, ahead of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, “Fox & Friends” discussed the proceedings with Pam Bondi, the former Florida GOP attorney general who infamously canceled a fraud investigation into Trump University after Trump donated $25,000 to a PAC for her election.
Bondi argued that the Mueller proceeding was inherently corrupt because he will be accompanied by former deputy special counsel Aaron Zebley — who, she argued, was compromised because he is connected to Hillary Clinton.
“This is the same attorney who represented one of Clinton’s people in the whole computer bleach-bitting issue,” said Bondi. “Isn’t that interesting? And now he’s coming in as Bob Mueller’s counsel. I think Bob Mueller’s doing that, I think frankly because he’s concerned about questions the Republicans are going to ask him.”
Bondi is referring to the fact that Clinton’s server equipment was wiped with a process called BleachBit when she was no longer using it — which is a completely normal security protocol for electronics, but which Republicans tried to argue was some kind of nefarious plot to hide data from prosecutors.
Watch below:
On Fox & Friends, ex-FL Attorney General Pam Bondi suggests something corrupt is behind Mueller's request to be accompanied by his deputy, Aaron Zebley, because Zebley is "the same attorney who represented one of Clinton's people in the whole computer bleach-bitting issue." pic.twitter.com/be6ec0UNGu
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 24, 2019