Florida AG Pam Bondi has a ridiculous theory for why Hillary Clinton is secretly influencing the Mueller testimony

On Wednesday, ahead of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, “Fox & Friends” discussed the proceedings with Pam Bondi, the former Florida GOP attorney general who infamously canceled a fraud investigation into Trump University after Trump donated $25,000 to a PAC for her election.

Bondi argued that the Mueller proceeding was inherently corrupt because he will be accompanied by former deputy special counsel Aaron Zebley — who, she argued, was compromised because he is connected to Hillary Clinton.

“This is the same attorney who represented one of Clinton’s people in the whole computer bleach-bitting issue,” said Bondi. “Isn’t that interesting? And now he’s coming in as Bob Mueller’s counsel. I think Bob Mueller’s doing that, I think frankly because he’s concerned about questions the Republicans are going to ask him.”

Bondi is referring to the fact that Clinton’s server equipment was wiped with a process called BleachBit when she was no longer using it — which is a completely normal security protocol for electronics, but which Republicans tried to argue was some kind of nefarious plot to hide data from prosecutors.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT