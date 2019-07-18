Florida county GOP disinvites ex-Trump official from fundraiser because he criticized the president’s racist tweets

Anthony Scaramucci, who had an infamously short career as President Donald Trump’s director of White House communications, is now paying a price for calling out the president’s racist tweets.

Politico reports that the Palm Beach County GOP has disinvited Scaramucci from speaking at its annual fundraising event because he criticized Trump’s tweets telling four Democratic women of color to “go back” to the countries they came from even though all four are American citizens.

“He suggested the president’s comments were racist and that he was becoming a racist,” said Michael A. Barnett, the chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party. “Our board was infuriated.”

Barnett, who is black, went on to say that “we believe the tweets were not racist, the president is not racist and that Scaramucci’s comments were unfair.”

Scaramucci has not directly called Trump a racist, but he has publicly encouraged the president to walk back his original tweets because he believes the words he used were racist, whether that was his intention or not.

“I don’t think the president is a racist,” Scaramucci first told the BBC earlier this week. “But here’s the thing, if you continue to say and act in that manner, then we all have to look at him and say, ‘OK, well, maybe you weren’t a racist, but now you’re turning into one.'”