Florida county GOP disinvites ex-Trump official from fundraiser because he criticized the president’s racist tweets

Published

1 min ago

on

Anthony Scaramucci, who had an infamously short career as President Donald Trump’s director of White House communications, is now paying a price for calling out the president’s racist tweets.

Politico reports that the Palm Beach County GOP has disinvited Scaramucci from speaking at its annual fundraising event because he criticized Trump’s tweets telling four Democratic women of color to “go back” to the countries they came from even though all four are American citizens.

“He suggested the president’s comments were racist and that he was becoming a racist,” said Michael A. Barnett, the chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party. “Our board was infuriated.”

Barnett, who is black, went on to say that “we believe the tweets were not racist, the president is not racist and that Scaramucci’s comments were unfair.”

Scaramucci has not directly called Trump a racist, but he has publicly encouraged the president to walk back his original tweets because he believes the words he used were racist, whether that was his intention or not.

“I don’t think the president is a racist,” Scaramucci first told the BBC earlier this week. “But here’s the thing, if you continue to say and act in that manner, then we all have to look at him and say, ‘OK, well, maybe you weren’t a racist, but now you’re turning into one.'”


Trump-loving congressman fumes after US attorney shuts down his claim threats against him were ignored because of politics

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Examiner reported that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is feuding with a federal prosecutor over the decision not to charge a man who left a threatening voice message for his office.

"Gaetz, you pathetic piece of sh*t," said the voicemail. "Do you know that I could blow your f**king head clean off your shoulders from over a mile away. Watch your back, b*tch. You pathetic little piece of sh*t. You got your head so far up Trump’s ass, I could still take it off your shoulders. F**k you Gaetz. I’m coming after you, b*tch," the message said.

WATCH: Gas station employee busted for snarling at customers to go back to Mexico or ‘ICE will come’

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

In a video posted to Facebook, an employee at a Bucky's Mobil store in Naperville, Illinois was caught on video telling two Hispanic women they need to go back where they came from, later adding that ICE would be coming.

According to CBS Chicago, the unidentified man behind the counter was featured in a video posted to Facebook by Mafer Hmurphy of Tabasco, Mexico, who wrote: "Check this guy who didn't want to sell us anything because we are Mexicans, what a way to treat tourists."

New York suburb spirals into chaos with dueling mayors and a police commissioner jailed on first day of work

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

Chaos is engulfing a New York suburb, where it's not clear who is mayor and the city's possible police commissioner was arrested.

Mayor Richard Thomas pleaded guilty July 8 to fourth-degree attempted grand larceny and second-degree offering a false statement, and agreed to resign as Mount Vernon's mayor by Sept. 30, reported the Daily Voice.

The City Council voted unanimously two days later to remove Thomas from office immediately and gave him 24 hours to vacate his office at City Hall.

