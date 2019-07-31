‘Forget the Clorox – get the sage’: Internet celebrates Kirsten Gillibrand dig at how disgusting Trump is

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) finally had her stand-out moment when she confessed that the first thing she’d do as president is “Clorox the Oval Office.” The remark took a dig at the disgusting nature of President Donald Trump and it sent the internet into a tailspin of laughs and mockery of the president.

Some wondered if the job wouldn’t take only Clorox bleach but sage as well.

Forget Clorox. Get the sage. pic.twitter.com/Nn4xZKWfoO — Mary Mancini (@marymancini) August 1, 2019

The spice is often burned to cleanse an area of harmful spirits or bad energy. Others noted that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) wasn’t bringing Clorox, but opting for fire. Either way, everyone agreed that the Oval Office would likely need a good cleaning and possibly an exorcism.

You can read the best comments below:

GILLIBRAND: "The first thing I'm going to do as president is I am going to Clorox the Oval Office." pic.twitter.com/qgaIoKLnmz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 1, 2019

We need to clorox all of Washington. The White House needs fumigation #DemocraticDebate — All created equal (@True_Believer51) August 1, 2019

kirsten going to clorox the oval office pic.twitter.com/IiAbongOyy — olivia (@meryssong) August 1, 2019

Quote of the Night:

“The first thing that I’m going to do when I’m president is I’m going to Clorox the Oval Office.” -Kirsten Gillibrand #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/BejjDBj4WY — ajcoan (@ajcoan) August 1, 2019

😂😂 Clorox might not even get the stench out of the White House — Rhonda Cujo (@Rhonda79364475) August 1, 2019

Laughing at the number of butthurt white nationalists on Twitter offended by @SenGillibrand’s “Clorox the Oval Office” comment#DemDebate — Jennifer Latham (@jenandapen) August 1, 2019

“The first thing I’m gonna do is Clorox the Oval Office”. @SenGillibrand yassss queen! pic.twitter.com/hvetzTQZW7 — The JD Perspective (@jd_perspective) August 1, 2019

Kristen Gillibrand just said “the first thing I’m going to do as President is Clorox the Oval Office…” This may be the best policy position I’ve heard yet. — Kate Crane (@k8crane) August 1, 2019

Clorox sales have gone up since that comment from Gillibrand…it seems like the American people also want to clean the white house and their tv set from Cheeto Trump #DemDebate2 — JayLaughsABillion (@LaughsJay) August 1, 2019

I would vote for @SenGillibrand simply for her saying "first thing I'll do is clorox the oval office" – YES disinfect away. #CNNDebates — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) August 1, 2019

I bet no one had Clorox on their drinking game list — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) August 1, 2019

Why Clorox the white house when it could be chock full of incriminating evidence — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) August 1, 2019

Fact check: Clorox would stain the rug. — Seth Masket (@smotus) August 1, 2019