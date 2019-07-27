Former Counterintelligence officer explains why Trump is too weak to protect Americans from Russia
In a Saturday MSNBC panel discussion, former counterintelligence officer Malcolm Nance outlined the problematic position Trump is in when it comes to protecting Americans from Russia’s attacks.
This week, former special counsel Robert Mueller revealed definitively that Russia not only intruded in the 2016 election, but they’re continuing to attack the United States.
Nance explained that the first thing that must happen to combat Russia’s attacks on the U.S. is to acknowledge that there was an attack, to begin with. The president hasn’t even made it to that point, yet.
But if the president does admit that the 2016 election was hacked, he believes it calls into question whether he truly won. He’s far too weak to admit Russians hacked the election and that he still won. Somehow the two cannot exist simultaneously.
“Donald Trump’s campaign message has been trying to get you to not believe you’re lying eyes, right?” Nance said Saturday. “We saw all of these activities; we know it exists. As Gen. [Barry] McCaffrey said earlier, they invest human capital and manpower and money behind this. The question that a person should ask themselves is, why are they trying so hard to steal and take away our votes. That is the number one thing you can do. Sunshine on this process is what they don’t want; they want you to bathe in ignorance.”
As The Washington Post wrote this week, the president claims to love America, he openly hugs the flag, yet he refuses to protect the sanctity of one of America’s most sacred institutions: the free and fair election.
“Why are Republicans, the party of flag-huggers and fist-pumping ‘USA!’ chants, throwing the gates open to America’s foes?” wrote columnist Frida Ghitis. “The answer is as clear as it is disturbing: That’s what President Trump wants. And why does Trump want the country to lower its guard against a proven, ongoing assault by the Kremlin?”
Either the president and the GOP either can’t or won’t stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Either way, it makes them look weak against an adversary that attacked America.
“Are they doing it now? Yes, they are,” Nance said. “But they’re now using other techniques including more use of humans and you have people in the United States who like Russia’s message and are assisting them.”
Watch the full panel discussion below:
