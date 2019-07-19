Quantcast
Connect with us

Former FBI Director James Comey outlines the burning questions he’d ask Robert Mueller

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former FBI Director James Comey has written a lengthy post at the Lawfare blog outlining the most important questions that Democrats need to ask of former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Although many of the questions outlined by Comey are simply asking Mueller to rehash the findings of his final report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, he does ask some questions designed to get Mueller to offer up his own analysis of President Donald Trump’s actions, such as, “Did you find substantial evidence that the president had committed obstruction of justice crimes?” and “Did you reach a judgment as to whether the president had committed obstruction of justice crimes?”

Comey also recommends that lawmakers focus special attention on the interactions between the president and former White House counsel Don McGahn, who told Mueller’s team that Trump had ordered him to fire the special counsel.

Among other things, Comey recommends asking questions such as, “Did you find that the White House counsel decided he would rather resign than carry out that order?” and “Did you find that the president wanted the White House counsel to write a false memo saying he had not been ordered to have the special counsel removed?”

Read the whole list of questions here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].

Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former FBI Director James Comey outlines the burning questions he’d ask Robert Mueller

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 19, 2019

By

Former FBI Director James Comey has written a lengthy post at the Lawfare blog outlining the most important questions that Democrats need to ask of former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Although many of the questions outlined by Comey are simply asking Mueller to rehash the findings of his final report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, he does ask some questions designed to get Mueller to offer up his own analysis of President Donald Trump's actions, such as, "Did you find substantial evidence that the president had committed obstruction of justice crimes?" and "Did you reach a judgment as to whether the president had committed obstruction of justice crimes?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican running against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had lavished praise on her great leadership

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 19, 2019

By

Only one year after her historic victory over Rep. Joe Crowley, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might face a challenger.

The New York Daily News reports that a Queens Republican who used to support AOC is mounting an election bid to unseat Ocasio-Cortez.

Scherie Murray is a Jamaican immigrant who lives in Queens. She runs an advertising company and identifies as a Republican, the News reports. Murray, in announcing her challenge, accused Ocasio-Cortez of seeking fame at the expense of her constituents.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ivanka bashed by CNN guest for jumping into Trump’s racism scandal late and trying to make herself look good

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 19, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN, the author of a piece in The Atlantic on Ivanka Trump's disappearing act whenever her father, President Donald Trump, does something offensive, said the first daughter likes to pick her spots when she can be "part of the show."

Speaking with CNN host Ana Cabrera, journalist Elaina Plott said Ivanka's influence on her father has been overstated since the beginning of his presidency and she moves into the public eye when it benefits her.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image