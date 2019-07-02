Former RNC chair blasts Trump’s ‘offensive’ plan to use tanks to ‘show his masculinity’
The former chair of the Republican National Committee ripped President Donald Trump’s plan for a military show of strength on Independence Day.
Michael Steele, who was raised in Washington, DC, and was interviewed by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White House.”
“Okay, so the reason our roads in the city I grew up in aren’t built for tanks is we don’t roll tanks down Constitution Avenue or Pennsylvania Avenue or New York Avenue or any street in the city,” Steele explained. “We are not a militarized zone.”
“We have never had to prove our patriotism by rolling out planes and tanks. This is for the president’s own self-aggrandized amusement,” he continued.
“He’s been feted by Kim Jong-un and others who have rolled out all of these military hardware to show their masculinity,” he argued.
“And so as a native Washingtonian, I find it to be offensive,” he continued. “And I just find this whole thing to be problematic, let alone just the personal grinding that it causes when I think about what this is really about and this is not saluting America. It’s saluting Trump.”
MSNBC’s Joy Reid said, “it’s always a threat when you roll out your military.”
“But it’s to whom is the threat, and I suspect that the threat is to his fellow Americans,” she explained. “And I hate to say that, but I think that Donald Trump styles himself a tyrant, not a defeater of tyrants.”
Richard Stengel, the former Under Secretary of State for public diplomacy, reminded viewers why we celebrate Independence Day in America.
“But the thing is, the message, by the way, of July 4th is also against tyranny, right? These people pledged their lives, their fortunes, their sacred honor to rebel against a tyrant, to rebel against hereditary privilege, which he seems to embrace,” Stengel explained.
“And by the way, if you play that game — if you took Donald Trump back to the 18th century, would he be a rebel or a loyalist? He would be a loyalist,” Stengel said. “Everybody in his family would be a loyalist, they would be supporting the king and the crown.”
“Except they wouldn’t fight,” Reid said.
“They wouldn’t risk their fortune,” Stengel agreed.
Watch:
CNN
‘We’re not going to let it go’: Ways and Means Democrat blasts Trump for trying to ‘create new law’ on his tax returns
On Tuesday, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service, for failing to render the president's tax returns to the committee as required by law.
Speaking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room," Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) blasted the president's allies for obstructing Congress and not following the law.
"As you know, the lawsuit accuses the Treasury Secretary, the IRS commissioner of what they call an 'extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress,'" said Blitzer. "Explain your committee's argument in this suit."
Former RNC chair blasts Trump’s ‘offensive’ plan to use tanks to ‘show his masculinity’
The former chair of the Republican National Committee ripped President Donald Trump's plan for a military show of strength on Independence Day.
Michael Steele, who was raised in Washington, DC, and was interviewed by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House."
"Okay, so the reason our roads in the city I grew up in aren’t built for tanks is we don’t roll tanks down Constitution Avenue or Pennsylvania Avenue or New York Avenue or any street in the city," Steele explained. "We are not a militarized zone."
"We have never had to prove our patriotism by rolling out planes and tanks. This is for the president’s own self-aggrandized amusement," he continued.
Rumors swirl as Pence cancels trip, Putin meets with defense minister, and White House tells different tales
The Trump White House's inability to keep secrets is causing some to wonder what's going on after Vice President Mike Pence canceled a speech he was to deliver in New Hampshire and had his plane reportedly turned around to headed back to D.C.
This came just hours after reports that 14 Russian military officers and troops died in a submarine fire, and Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled a meeting to instead meet with his Defense Minister.
Pence's White House spokesperson denied reports – even from Fox News – that there was any emergency.