Quantcast
Connect with us

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died at 99

Published

1 hour ago

on

SCOTUS Blog is reporting and ABC News has confirmed that former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has passed away at the age of 99.

Stevens was nominated by President Gerald Ford in 1975 and served until his retirement in 2010 when he was 90 years old. He served for 35 years, one of the longest-serving justices in history.

Stevens penned an autobiography of the inner workings of the High Court earlier this year.

According to The Seattle Times book review, one of the more interesting passages dealt with the notorious case Bush v. Gore, that ultimately handed the election to former President George W. Bush.

He described watching the Florida recount in 2000, and knew that the incident would probably not come to the Supreme Court, because “the Constitution, after all, expressly delegates the ‘time, place, and manner’ of elections to the states.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was so confident, in fact, that he made plans to go out of town,” the review reads. “He was shocked when a majority of the court rushed to intervene and to stay the Florida recount, effectively handing the presidency to George W. Bush.”

“I remain of the view that the Court has not fully recovered from the damage it inflicted on itself in Bush v. Gore,” he wrote of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN blasted for giving a platform to white supremacist Richard Spencer to defend Trump’s racism

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

CNN was highly criticized on Monday for interviewing Richard Spencer, an avowed white supremacist who took part in the fatal "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"CNN interviewed white supremacist Richard Spencer during a Tuesday segment on President Donald Trump’s racist tweets, in another example of a news outlet inadvertently giving a large platform to white supremacists," The Daily Beast reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died at 99

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

SCOTUS Blog is reporting and ABC News has confirmed that former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has passed away at the age of 99.

Stevens was nominated by President Gerald Ford in 1975 and served until his retirement in 2010 when he was 90 years old. He served for 35 years, one of the longest-serving justices in history.

Stevens penned an autobiography of the inner workings of the High Court earlier this year.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-FBI agent: the chaos on the House floor is ‘mission accomplished’ for Putin

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

On Tuesday, an unprecedented House vote to condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on four congresswomen as racist descended into chaos. The parliamentarian ruled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's criticism of the president out of order, triggering an initial floor vote to let her speak and a failed Republican vote to strike her words from the record.

As former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa remarked on Twitter, the whole episode was humiliating for the United States, and presumably a proud moment for Russian President Vladimir Putin:

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image