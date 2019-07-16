Quantcast
Former Trump communications aide admits to hiring prostitutes

Published

10 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s former communications aide Jason Miller admitted to hiring prostitutes in 2015 and 2017, an exclusive report revealed Tuesday.

Mediaite broke the news that Miller had hired “multiple” prostitutes for sexual acts at massage parlors. The comments were part of a videotaped deposition, and Miller confessed that he was using the sexual services as recently as “a few months ago” from the deposition he gave on May 30.

The deposition was part of a lawsuit against the website Gizmodo, who Miller said defamed him by writing about allegations Miller “slipped” a Florida strip club dancer he’d impregnated an “abortion pill.” Miller denies the allegations.

Miller confessed in the deposition that he recalled sexual encounters with an escort as recently as the spring of 2017, a few months after he left the Trump transition team. Miller served as chief spokesman during the transition team and did not follow Trump to the White House. He went on to be a Republican commentator on CNN.

Raw Story reached out to Miller for a statement. He told Mediaite that he was not commenting on the Gizmodo lawsuit and was apologetic about his indiscretions.

“I know I am an imperfect person and have made a number of mistakes in my life,” Miller said. “I love my family and have spent much of the past two years asking for forgiveness and working to prove my commitment to them and to become a better person for them. I’m extremely grateful we’ve been able to keep our family together. Others I’ve disappointed with my actions will see a pathway toward forgiveness and some may not, but that doesn’t mean I’ll stop trying.”

The story is still developing and Raw Story will bring you more as it becomes available.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
