Four teens charged over London bus attack on lesbians who refused to kiss in front of them
British police on Thursday charged four teenage boys over an alleged homophobic attack on a lesbian couple who refused to kiss in front of them on a London night bus.
Melania Geymonat, 28, said she and her girlfriend Chris were robbed and left covered in blood after the incident in the trendy Camden Town area on May 30.
The four boys, aged between 15 and 17, were all charged with committing “an aggravated hate crime”, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Some of the group also face other charges including theft, handling stolen goods, and possession of cannabis, the force added.
They are all set to appear in a London youth court on August 21.
Geymonat earlier told the BBC that the gang surrounded the couple while aboard the top deck of the bus.
“They started saying really aggressive stuff, things about sexual positions, lesbians and claiming we could kiss so they could watch us,” she said.
“They started throwing coins. The next thing I know Chris is in the middle of the bus and they are punching her.
“So I immediately went there by impulse and tried to pull her out of there and they started punching me. I was really bleeding.”
Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.
Geymonat is from Uruguay while British newspapers reported that her girlfriend is from the US.
She told the BBC she has previously experienced “a lot of verbal violence” but had never been assaulted before because of her sexuality.
“I was and still am angry,” she said.
“It was scary, but this is not a novel situation.”
Britain’s then prime minister Theresa May had condemned the violence.
“This was a sickening attack and my thoughts are with the couple affected,” she said at the time.
“Nobody should ever have to hide who they are or who they love and we must work together to eradicate unacceptable violence towards the LGBT community.”
An asteroid just buzzed past Earth — and we barely noticed in time
A 100-metre-wide asteroid passed just 70,000km from Earth on Thursday, Australian time. It was discovered by the Brazilian SONEAR survey just days ago, and its presence was announced mere hours before it zoomed past our planet. The lack of warning shows how quickly potentially dangerous asteroids can sneak up on us.
Russia likely targeted elections systems in all 50 states: Senate Intelligence Committee
The Senate Intelligence Committee has released its first major report about Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and they show that Russia's efforts to compromise the United States' election infrastructure may have extended to all 50 states.
As flagged on Twitter by Los Angeles Times reporter Chris Megerian, the Senate Intelligence Committee writes that the Department of Homeland Security found no discernible pattern to the way that Russian intelligence operations targeted elections systems, which the committee says lends "credence to DHS's later assessment that all 50 states probably were scanned."
Even though ‘he’s racist as f*ck’: Black MAGA supporters explain why they still back Trump
CNN did a panel of Pennsylvania voters that included one young Black man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and said that he intended to do so again in 2020 because "business is good." But when it came to the topic of Trump's racist "go back" attacks on congresswomen of color, the young man said it made him feel like he didn't belong in the movement anymore.
He said that most of his like-minded conservative friends have abandoned Trump due to the racism and are now supporting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) or former Vice President Joe Biden.