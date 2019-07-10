Fox Business reporter: AOC’s call for a living wage is an ‘attack on poor people’
Fox Business columnist Liz Peek attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the congresswoman called for a living wage in New York City.
“AOC says a $15 minimum wage is not enough in New York City,” Fox Business host Stuart Varney griped on Tuesday. “How far left can you go without dropping off that cliff?”
Peek said that the Green New Deal proposed by Ocasio-Cortez is an “attack on poor people.”
“That’s what people really have to understand,” Peek opined. “If you start pushing energy prices or electricity prices higher in this country, doesn’t hurt us. Not a big portion of our budget goes for paying for heat and electricity.”
“It really hurts poor people,” she continued. “Driving up the minimum wage above $15 as she wants to do, we know it costs jobs. Who does that hurt? It hurts poor people. Open borders. Drives wages down. Who does that hurt? Poor people.”
Varney also complained that Ocasio-Cortez “has a mob” of Twitter followers.
“Let’s just be clear,” he said. “If you basically confront AOC on Twitter, you are assailed in the most horrible way. And yet she does not take criticism easily. That we have seen.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
WATCH: Racist man repeatedly punches himself in the face
Oklahoma prosecutors this week announced charges against two suspects over a "vicious, racist attack" outside a nightclub, according to The Shawnee News-Star.
Prosecutors also released video of one suspect trying to injure himself so that he could allegedly claim self-defense.
Brandon Wayne Killian and Devan Nathaniel Johnson face numerous charges for beating Jarric Deshawn Carolina in a parking lot outside the BrickHouse Saloon on June 22, in an incident that was caught on video.
Breaking Banner
Trump spent a decade plotting his presidential campaign — and he also likely lies about his past drinking: Trump biographers
There's no shortage of writing about President Donald Trump, including multiple tell-alls that promise the reader insider access into everything from Trump's businesses to his chaotic first term.
A new book by veteran reporters Allen Salkin and Aaron Short does something unique. After speaking with over a hundred sources on the record, Salkin and Short convincingly make the case that Trump has been serious about being President for over a decade. "The Method to the Madness: Donald Trump's Ascent as Told by Those Who Were Hired, Fired, Inspired--and Inaugurated," which goes on sale today, demonstrates through a series of in-depth interviews that Trump didn't just run for president on a whim: He spent over a decade deliberately working to get elected to the highest office in America.
Breaking Banner
‘He said not to tell anyone’: Here’s why Trump kept a close eye on Jeffrey Epstein in 2015
This week, billionaire financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein pled “not guilty” to new sex trafficking and conspiracy charges involved under-age girls. Journalist Emily Jane Fox, in an article published in Vanity Fair on Tuesday, takes a look at President Donald Trump’s connection to Epstein — and explains why, in 2015, he was “very much top of mind for” for the man who would be elected president the following year.
During the 2016 presidential election, Fox reports, Trump’s campaign had a major ally in National Enquirer Publisher David Pecker — who published a series of articles on Epstein. And the Enquirer, Fox notes, alleged that former President Bill Clinton had visited Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean, Little St. James Island. Clinton, however, has denied ever visiting Little St. James Island, although he has acknowledged traveling to Africa with Epstein in the early 2000s in connection with the Clinton Foundation.