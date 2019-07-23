Fox & Friends host warns immigration could ‘destroy the color of — the culture of our country’
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade had to quickly correct himself on Tuesday after he said he feared that immigration into the United States could “destroy the color of” the country.
During a discussion on immigration with guest Douglas Murray, Kilmeade accused Democrats of advocating for “open borders” and said that they were using charges of racism to deflect from criticisms of their policies.
“If you are against open borders or if you are concerned about immigration, you’re racist, sexist, misogynist, whatever,” Kilmeade complained. “Which you’re — it doesn’t matter — we’re not talking color, we’re talking culture.”
However, shortly after he made this statement, Kilmeade slipped and said that being opposed to immigration was about color before he quickly corrected himself and said it was about culture.
“We just don’t want to destroy the color of — the culture of the country,” Kilmeade said.
Kilmeade’s comments come in the wake of President Donald Trump telling four Democratic women of color to “go back” to the countries they came from, despite the fact that all four women are American citizens and three of them were born in the United States.
Watch the video below.
Brian Kilmeade warns that immigration threatens to "destroy the color of — the culture of the country." https://t.co/2KeWb8mIST pic.twitter.com/xJd4c46WxG
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 23, 2019
