Fox & Friends hosts inspire racist Trump tweet — and then laugh as they read it aloud

The hosts of Fox & Friends on Sunday laughed about a racist tweet from President Donald Trump that they likely inspired.

On Sunday morning, Fox & Friends ran a segment about how Democrats like Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to adopt progressive positions on impeachment and other issues.

Later in the show, host Griff Jenkins proudly noted that Trump tweeted an attack on the progressive Democrats, telling them to “go back” to their countries of origin.

As Jenkins read Trump’s tweets, the two other Fox & Friends hosts could be heard laughing out loud.

“This tweet you’re seeing now is going to get a lot of discussion,” Jenkins remarked.

“Someone’s feeling very comedic today,” co-host Jedediah Bila laughed.

Watch the video below from Fox News.