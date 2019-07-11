Fox guest rips Alex Acosta to shreds: He victimized Epstein’s victims a second time and then a third time
One guest on Shep Smith’s Fox News show Thursday unleashed on Labor Secretary Alex Acosta for hurting Jeffrey Epstein’s victims over and over again.
Former state attorney Bob Bianchi called it an “outrage” that Acosta would claim that he did everything he “could” do on the Epstein case when he was a U.S. Attorney in Florida.
“They have a 53-page indictment,” he said. “Prosecutors live for cases like this, child exploitation, trafficking, not just from in the United States but from outside the country as well. [There are] 80 victims, 30 of whom are cooperating with the FBI. Do the math. These agents are doing thousands and thousands of work. They’re preparing a 53-page indictment doing what federal agents do, which is to go after this guy because he represents a continuing danger to other children.”
He noted that everything changed after a meeting with Epstein that happened outside of the prosecutors’ offices. He noted that it was right before Acosta was about to leave the office because the Obama administration was coming in and he would have been replaced.
“A nonprosecution agreement?!” Bianchi exclaimed. “I agree with the state’s attorney, who, by the way, shares blame for this. When I was a state attorney [they’d get] a 15-20-year plea offer. The feds have more power. They could hit him with more. They could have hit him with enticement. They could have hit him with all of those separate victims. They wouldn’t have lost this case probably based on the evidence that we know right now and he would have been spending the rest of his life in jail.”
Smith wondered what the “real” conversation was that ultimately led to Epstein getting the slap on the wrist.
“There’s a quid pro quo here,” Bianchi alleged. “The investigation ends. Who are the other victims? Who are the other people that need protection from the government? The investigation never goes anywhere after that investigation. The indictment never goes anywhere after this nonprosecution agreement. Then, they put in the agreement, the accomplices and unnamed conspirators are immune for prosecution?! Where have you heard such a thing?”
He noted that in the press conference after the decision he claimed that they were never going after the “small fish” just Epstein and that was why.
Smith noted that Acosta didn’t have much to say for the victims in the case, who are now lamenting they never got justice.
“It’s insensitive. He victimized them a second time and then a third time,” Bianchi closed.
Twitter acknowledges outages affecting some users
Twitter said Thursday some users could not access the messaging service amid reports of an outage in some parts of the world.
"We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter," a spokesperson said in an email. "We'll keep you updated on what's happening."
The monitoring website DownDetector showed a series of outage reports starting at 1846 GMT, concentrated in Europe, North America and Japan.
Users trying to access Twitter saw a message saying "Something is technically wrong."
The outage occurred as President Donald Trump convened what he called a "social media summit" where conservative critics of Silicon Valley were expected to voice grievances.
US plans Gulf naval escort ops after Iranians menace UK oil tanker
The Pentagon said Thursday it was discussing military escorts for vessels in the Gulf one day after armed Iranian boats threatened a British oil tanker.
The White House's nominee to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said Washington was attempting to put together a coalition "in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping," he said.
"I think that that will be developing over the next couple weeks," Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
His statement came after London accused Tehran Thursday of deploying three military vessels to "impede the passage" of a 274-meter (899-foot) BP tanker, the British Heritage.
Yale psychiatrist predicts Trump’s ‘disgrace and downfall’
This week, British Ambassador Kim Darroch resigned after it was revealed that he called the Trump White House a “uniquely dysfunctional environment.” He also called the President incompetent.
Raw Story spoke with Yale psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee, who concurs with that assessment, and has also argued that President Trump suffers from a uniquely dangerous pathology that will end up wrecking the country.
Lee is a forensic psychiatrist and an expert on violence at Yale School of Medicine. She helped launch a public health approach to global violence prevention as a consultant to the World Health Organization and other United Nations bodies since 2002. She is author of the textbook, “Violence: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Causes, Consequences, and Cures,” president of the World Mental Health Coalition, and editor of the New York Times bestseller, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.” She and her coauthors recently prepared a mental health analysis of the Mueller report with recommendations. Next week, they will present their analysis at a town hall-style meeting on Capitol Hill as well as unveil five questions they would like to ask Special Counsel Robert Mueller at his testimony the following day (for more information, visit: dangerouscase.org).