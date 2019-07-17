Fox News’ Bret Baier points out Trump’s hypocrisy after he claims Democrats ‘hate our country’

Bret Baier, the chief political anchor for Fox News, pointed out on Wednesday that President Donald Trump himself had engaged in the same America-bashing rhetoric that he is now accusing Democrats of.

Trump has defended his racist remarks targeting four progressive congresswomen by alleging that they “hate our country.” On Fox News Wednesday, Baier was asked about comments one of those congresswomen — Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) — had made, in which she said “I probably love this country more than anyone that is naturally born and I’m ashamed to continue living in its hypocrisy.”

“It’s important to put the caveat here that as a candidate, candidate Donald Trump had some negative things to say about America at that time as well and different circumstances. So have you to put all that have in context,” Baier said.

“But right now … [Trump’s] pillars for the 2020 race [are]: I am not going to allow socialism to take over. American patriotism and pride. Sovereignty along our borders and stopping illegal immigration. Probably late-term abortion and the economy if it continues to cook.”

While announcing his presidential bid in 2015, Trump said America was becoming a third world country. “We are 26th in the world, 25 countries are better than us in education. And some of them are like third world countries. But we’re becoming a third world country, because of our infrastructure, our airports, our roads, everything,” he claimed.