Fox News host badgers Anthony Scaramucci for calling Trump’s tweet racist: ‘The president is furious with you’
Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday grilled former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci after he called some of President Donald Trump’s tweets racist.
“You’ve said these tweets against [four Democratic congresswomen] are racist,” Kurtz reminded Scaramucci. “In fact, you said, if Trump continues to act like this… we say you are turning into [a racist]. That’s pretty strong words.”
Scaramucci said that the president’s racist attack on Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI) was a “wake up call.”
“How much blowback have you gotten from the pro-Trump side?” Kurtz wondered. “I imagine the president is furious with you. I don’t know if this severs your relationship with him. And I know you’ve been disinvited from a Republican fundraiser.”
“It’s doesn’t matter to me,” Scaramucci replied. “Because I’m my own guy. You cannot have a loyalty with someone who throws an apple on the floor and says you have to tell us it’s an orange.”
Kurtz said he didn’t understand how Scaramucci could want Trump to be reelected while disagreeing with his remarks.
“You just said that you like Donald Trump. I get that,” the Fox News host remarked. “And you want to see him reelected. So how do you square that with saying that these are racist comments, he hasn’t taken them back?”
Scaramucci argued that Trump’s “go back” tweet at the congresswomen inspired a similar racist chant at a Trump rally in North Carolina, where supporters repeated the phrase “send her back.”
“You do not want to win the second term of your presidency by dividing the United States,” Scaramucci said.
“Do you think the passion you’re bringing to this is because you come from an immigrant family?” Kurtz asked.
“A hundred percent,” Scaramucci stated. “That’s what I just said. You’re not going to disavow your personal story to stay loyal to the president.”
Kurtz concluded the interview by asking Scaramucci why he believes Trump will take his advice after rejecting similar warnings from allies.
“He’s not going to take my advice, I get that,” Scaramucci agreed. “But the thing is, he likes winning. So, if enough people speak up, he’ll change his behavior and that will be better for America.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
CBS cuts off ugly interview with Liz Cheney after she attacks host for asking about Trump’s racism
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) accused CBS host Margaret Brennan of unfairly bringing race into a discussion after President Donald Trump told four non-white Democratic congresswomen to "go back" to where they came from.
In an interview on Face the Nation, Brennan asked Cheney if it was appropriate for Trump supporters to chant "send her back" at a rally in North Carolina last week.
"The news media wants to make this about race -- you just did it," Cheney told Brennan. "It’s not about race, gender, religion... As Republicans we will fight against those even if the mainstream media accuses us of racism when we do this."
Breaking Banner
CNN’s Santorum gets his butt handed to him by fellow conservative over defense of Trump’s ‘disgusting’ racism
CNN contributor Rick Santorum ran into some fierce resistance on Sunday morning when he attempted to defend the explicit racism in Donald Trump's tweets at Democratic lawmakers -- with the only other conservative on the panel blowing up on him.
Speaking with fill-in host Dana Bash, the former GOP Senator from Pennsylvania was right away on the defensive when asked about the president's tweets and the resulting "send her back" chant at a rally in North Carolina.
"He says things to bring attention to these issues and I know it's hair on fire time for everyone on the left," Santorum offered in Trump's defense, which brought a sharp comeback from fellow conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp.
White House flack: Trump made it clear he ‘disagrees with’ and ‘stands with’ people who chanted ‘send her back’
White House spokesperson Mercedes Schlapp on Sunday insisted that President Donald Trump "stands with" people who chanted a racist slogan at his rally last week -- although she also claimed that he disagrees with the chant itself.
In an interview on ABC's This Week, host George Stephanopoulos asked Schlapp why Trump let the racist "send her back" chant go on for 13 seconds after he attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).
"He is not a racist," Schlapp said of the president. "He's a compassionate man whose policies have focused on the minority community."
"You also saw him in that room in North Carolina -- 13 seconds as the crowd chanted 'send her back,'" Stephanopoulos pointed out. "It seems like you're at odds with the president, you had a different reaction to that chant."