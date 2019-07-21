Quantcast
Fox News is so obsessed with Ocasio-Cortez they said her name three times as much as CNN or MSNBC

Published

1 min ago

on

It’s clear that Fox News and other right-wing reporters are trying to create boogymen in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. A new analysis by CNN media reporter Brian Stelter, revealed that the conservative network has said Ocasio-Cortez’s name more than CNN and MSNBC combined.

“First, Ocasio-Cortez and her “Squad” mate Ilhan Omar have been talked about a lot more on Fox than on other cable news channels this year,” Stelter wrote. “Second, the freshmen have been getting more attention on cable than seasoned leaders of the Democratic Party.”

Republicans were running into trouble by constantly attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Both Pelosi and former Secretary Hillary Clinton have been the right-wing’s familiar place to turn for a convenient villain. As 2018 proved, it didn’t work out for the GOP. At the same time, Republicans have hammered home that Democrats are the party of Socialism since the days of the New Deal.

Stelter explained that the four Congresswomen have owned the news cycle that Trump attacked, but even before that, the women also dominated the news on Fox.

“Ocasio-Cortez has been mentioned on Fox almost three times as often as she’s been mentioned on CNN or MSNBC,” he said. “This has fueled the perception, particularly on the right, that her positions and policies are representative of the Democratic Party as a whole.”

A YouGov poll revealed that AOC and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “are better known to Republicans than they are to members of their own party, and as with many members of Congress, many Americans are unfamiliar with them.”

Amusingly enough, last week Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed “it’s pretty obvious” that the congresswomen “are becoming, with the help of CNN and MSNBC, the face of the Democratic Party.” Yet, it’s Carlson and his own network responsible for making the women famous.

Stelter used the Internet Archive’s database of closed captions to cite 1,325 mentions of Ocasio-Cortez on Fox News between January 3 and July 20. During that same time, she was mentioned 465 times on MSNBC and 464 times on CNN.

It seems to be part of the Republican strategy to create another lefty-villain whose policies are attributed to every other Democrat in office, whether they hold them or not.


