Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News legal analyst accuses ‘shameless’ Trump of unleashing ‘a torrent of hatred’ not seen in decades

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano this week published a scathing editorial in which he called out President Donald Trump for promoting hatred and division in the United States.

In the editorial, Napolitano recalls the divisions created by the Vietnam War, and he says that the hatred being stoked by Trump rivals the turbulent late 1960s. Napolitano argues that Trump’s decision to tell four Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to their home countries despite being American citizens was a particularly divisive and racist comment.

“‘Go back’ is a rejection of the nation as a melting pot; a condemnation of one of America’s founding values – E Pluribus Unum (Out of many, one),” he writes. “It implicates a racial or nativist superiority: We were here before you; this is our land, not yours; get out. Nativist hatred is an implication of moral or even legal superiority that has no constitutional justification in American government.”

Napolitano goes on to say that Trump’s hate speech is protected by the Constitution — but he also fears that the president will not be constrained by traditional social mores that shame such speech.

“When the hate speech comes from a shameless president, we have a problem,” he said. “The problem is that presidential hatred produces division among people and destroys peaceful dialogue. When thousands of people at a Trump rally in North Carolina recently chanted, ‘Send her back’ referring to a congresswoman born in Somalia — and Trump tweeted that the four congresswomen (including three born in the U.S.) should ‘Go back’ to where they came from — the inescapable image was of a president trying to divide rather than unite.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole editorial here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans’ refusal to expand Medicaid had a cost: 15,000 deaths

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

The decision of 14 states not to expand Medicaid under Obamacare cost more than 15,000 lives, according to a new analysis by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The Affordable Care Act would have expanded Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty threshold in every state, but a 2012 Supreme Court decision allowed individual states to opt out. As a result, 14 states have not expanded Medicaid even though the ACA offers extensive federal subsidies to states that participate. The authors of the new study, headed by University of Michigan economist Sarah Miller, found that the decision not to expand Medicaid “likely resulted in 15,600 additional deaths over this four year period that could have been avoided if the states had opted to expand coverage.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN hosts scorch Mueller’s GOP questioners as nothing more than ‘Fox News talking-point puppets’

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

In a segment on CNN's "New Day, hosts John Berman, Alisyn Camerota and fact-check expert John Avlon hammered Republicans who questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday as being nothing more than "Fox News talking points" puppets who had spent their time mouthing questions fed to them by Sean Hannity.

In a series of clips shared by Avlon, GOP lawmakers from Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) were busted for asking questions that had nothing to do with Russian collusion in the 2016 elections, instead spouting lunatic conspiracy theories that are regularly featured on Hannity's show.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Robert Mueller vs. the GOP Insanity Caucus: There were no survivors

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

What did we learn from the seemingly endless hours of Robert Mueller’s testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, in which the man for whom the term "lantern-jawed" was invented listened mournfully to numerous congressional monologues and tersely agreed with restatements of things he had already said in his report? Mostly things we should have known already, I suppose — but I don’t want to sound world-weary or act as if the experience was meaningless, in the manner of political observers who’ve seen it all. It wasn’t meaningless, and every day in the unfolding adventure of Donald Trump’s presidency brings us things (very often terrible things) we haven’t seen before.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image