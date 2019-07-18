Fox News’ Napolitano joins chorus of people telling Trump his attacks are ‘xenophobic, racist and hateful’

Fox News Judge Andrew Napolitano is one of the few conservatives on the network willing to stand up to President Donald Trump for telling four Congresswomen of color to “go back” to where they came from.

Trump’s campaign and advisors have tried to say that Trump was really just saying “love it or leave it,” as in love America or leave America. That talking point got dashed again when Trump’s rally crowd chanted “send her back” about Somali immigrant Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). But Napolitano didn’t buy it.

In an op-ed for Fox News, he called the remarks “xenophobic, racist and hateful.”

“Politics is not beanbag, but if the great painful lesson of American history has taught us anything, it is that there is no place in our public discourse for racial hatred,” Napolitano wrote. “The Democrats know this. The president apparently doesn’t.”

He went on to say that not only are they racist and discriminatory, but they’re also a disaster for him politically.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has “wisely distanced herself and the vast majority of House Democrats from the Squad, and she has not taken their bait,” he wrote. “The president, on the other hand, has taken their bait and attacked them personally. The Squad has views of American domestic and foreign policy seriously at odds with even the liberal base of the Democratic Party — hence Pelosi’s occasional public but gentle chastisements.”

Meanwhile, Republicans have been hiding from news cameras asking if they think the comments are racist. Few have been willing to say on Twitter that they were disappointing tweets, but have stopped shy of calling the tweets racist.

“We have a president who sounds more like a Mafia don than a statesman and a Congress that wants to pick and choose whose offensive words to condemn,” Napolitano continued, calling out the GOP.

He warned that Democrats have added “fuel to this fire” by voting to censure the president in the House Wednesday. He claimed that they had “no business doing so,” because they’re nothing more than words.

The four women have revealed that they’ve had death threats since the president and the right-wing started to focus on them.

“Now, the House Democrats want to add fuel to this fire by using the power of office to censure the president because of his tweets about the Squad,” he wrote. “They have no business doing so. The president’s words — backed up by his incessant repetitions — are condemnable, but they are only words.”

Read the full op-ed at FoxNews.com.