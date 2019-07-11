Fox News pundit spews out an absurd and disturbing smear against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rachel Campos-Duffy, a regular contributor at Fox News, suggested Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. could be “working” for criminal cartels, terrorists and sex traffickers because of her opposition to the Department of Homeland Security.
This article was originally published at Salon
During an appearance on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” Campos-Duffy responded to a quote from Ocasio-Cortez, in which she told “New Yorker Radio Hour” that “we need to undo a lot of the egregious mistakes that the Bush administration did.”
Ocasio-Cortez added, “It is a very qualified and supported position, at least in terms of evidence, and in terms of being able to make the argument that we never should have created DHS in the early 2000s.”
Campos-Duffy expressed outrage at Ocasio-Cortez’s statements, characterizing them as more beneficial to America’s enemies than American citizens.
“No offense, but I think you’re being disingenuous about her concerns about DHS,” Campos-Duffy told her fellow panelist. “She’s hardly concerned about — Many conservatives were worried that we’re creating this big federal agency when Bush created it. That is not the concern that AOC has. AOC likes big federal agencies — the bigger, the better. Her concern is with the mission of DHS. She doesn’t just want to eliminate DHS. She wants to abolish ICE. She wants to get rid of Border Patrol. She agrees with Julián Castro in decriminalizing illegal border entry.”
“So we’re looking at someone who basically wants to give you the wish-list for terrorists, the wish-list for criminal cartels and sex traffickers,” Campos-Duffy continued. “And you have to wonder: Is she working for them? Or is she working for the American people?”
Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump’s border policies, drawing attention to human rights abuses at detention facilities in a series of tweets after visiting the southern border last week.
“Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress,” wrote in her initial tweet.
In a follow up she wrote, “Now I’ve seen the inside of these facilities. It’s not just the kids. It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members Congress. I brought it up to their superiors. They said ‘officers are under stress & act out sometimes.’ No accountability.”
She then posted a two-tweet thread, in which she wrote, “After I forced myself into a cell w/ women&began speaking to them, one of them described their treatment at the hands of officers as ‘psychological warfare’ – waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc. Tell me what about that is due to a ‘lack of funding?’ Now I’m on my way to Clint, where the Trump admin was denying children toothpaste and soap. This has been horrifying so far. It is hard to understate the enormity of the problem. We’re talking systemic cruelty w/ a dehumanizing culture that treats them like animals.”
You can watch Campos-Duffy’s full appearance on Fox News here:
Twitter acknowledges outages affecting some users
Twitter said Thursday some users could not access the messaging service amid reports of an outage in some parts of the world.
"We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter," a spokesperson said in an email. "We'll keep you updated on what's happening."
The monitoring website DownDetector showed a series of outage reports starting at 1846 GMT, concentrated in Europe, North America and Japan.
Users trying to access Twitter saw a message saying "Something is technically wrong."
The outage occurred as President Donald Trump convened what he called a "social media summit" where conservative critics of Silicon Valley were expected to voice grievances.
US plans Gulf naval escort ops after Iranians menace UK oil tanker
The Pentagon said Thursday it was discussing military escorts for vessels in the Gulf one day after armed Iranian boats threatened a British oil tanker.
The White House's nominee to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said Washington was attempting to put together a coalition "in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping," he said.
"I think that that will be developing over the next couple weeks," Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
His statement came after London accused Tehran Thursday of deploying three military vessels to "impede the passage" of a 274-meter (899-foot) BP tanker, the British Heritage.
Breaking Banner
Yale psychiatrist predicts Trump’s ‘disgrace and downfall’
This week, British Ambassador Kim Darroch resigned after it was revealed that he called the Trump White House a “uniquely dysfunctional environment.” He also called the President incompetent.
Raw Story spoke with Yale psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee, who concurs with that assessment, and has also argued that President Trump suffers from a uniquely dangerous pathology that will end up wrecking the country.
Lee is a forensic psychiatrist and an expert on violence at Yale School of Medicine. She helped launch a public health approach to global violence prevention as a consultant to the World Health Organization and other United Nations bodies since 2002. She is author of the textbook, “Violence: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Causes, Consequences, and Cures,” president of the World Mental Health Coalition, and editor of the New York Times bestseller, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.” She and her coauthors recently prepared a mental health analysis of the Mueller report with recommendations. Next week, they will present their analysis at a town hall-style meeting on Capitol Hill as well as unveil five questions they would like to ask Special Counsel Robert Mueller at his testimony the following day (for more information, visit: dangerouscase.org).