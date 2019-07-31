Fox News’ Tomi Lahren slammed for sexist comments about Kamala Harris: ‘Sick and disgusting!’

On Wednesday, during the Democratic debate in Detroit, Fox News host Tomi Lahren tweeted a graphic and sexist attack on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), accusing her of using sex to advance her career because of her youthful relationship with former California Assembly Speaker and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown:

Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Her remark was instantly decried on social media:

As a a huge Trump supporter, I have zero intention on voting for Kamala Harris. But it's completely inappropriate to suggest a woman (any woman) sexed their way to the top as if that is their only value. — Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) August 1, 2019

Calling other women whores and sluts doesn’t make you any smarter or more likeable, it makes you dumb enough to participate in your own dehumanization. — feminist next door (@emrazz) August 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Kamala Harris has a law degree, she was a prosecutor in California, she is a US Senator and is now running for president. Tomi stuck a gun down her pants. Who do you think is a more capable human being? — Rocky Mountain Views (@RockyMountViews) August 1, 2019

Kamala Harris was elected overwhelmingly to be State Attorney General and then United States Senator on her own merits, ideas, and strength. I would know.

I voted for her. — Fortinbras the Dane (@FortinbrasDane) August 1, 2019

Sick and disgusting! Obviously you have no shame! — Fightin for America! (@DemHugh) August 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Somebody call the Hazmat team. She leaking Stupid all over the internet again. pic.twitter.com/CRaj0g0NRi — Tony (@Ir8te33) August 1, 2019

Now do Roger Ailes and Trump on using their power to sexually assault and overpower women…fuckin moron. — 💮Kelly💮🏳️‍🌈 (@Kelly28227) August 1, 2019

Remember how upset you were when the same thing was insinuated about you? Grow up, Tomi. — Lisa Braun Dubbels (@lisadubbels) August 1, 2019