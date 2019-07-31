Fox News’ Tomi Lahren slammed for sexist comments about Kamala Harris: ‘Sick and disgusting!’
On Wednesday, during the Democratic debate in Detroit, Fox News host Tomi Lahren tweeted a graphic and sexist attack on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), accusing her of using sex to advance her career because of her youthful relationship with former California Assembly Speaker and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown:
Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019
Her remark was instantly decried on social media:
As a a huge Trump supporter, I have zero intention on voting for Kamala Harris. But it's completely inappropriate to suggest a woman (any woman) sexed their way to the top as if that is their only value.
— Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) August 1, 2019
Calling other women whores and sluts doesn’t make you any smarter or more likeable, it makes you dumb enough to participate in your own dehumanization.
— feminist next door (@emrazz) August 1, 2019
So, Kamala Harris has a law degree, she was a prosecutor in California, she is a US Senator and is now running for president.
Tomi stuck a gun down her pants.
Who do you think is a more capable human being?
— Rocky Mountain Views (@RockyMountViews) August 1, 2019
Kamala Harris was elected overwhelmingly to be State Attorney General and then United States Senator on her own merits, ideas, and strength.
I would know.
I voted for her.
— Fortinbras the Dane (@FortinbrasDane) August 1, 2019
Sick and disgusting! Obviously you have no shame!
— Fightin for America! (@DemHugh) August 1, 2019
Somebody call the Hazmat team. She leaking Stupid all over the internet again. pic.twitter.com/CRaj0g0NRi
— Tony (@Ir8te33) August 1, 2019
Now do Roger Ailes and Trump on using their power to sexually assault and overpower women…fuckin moron.
— 💮Kelly💮🏳️🌈 (@Kelly28227) August 1, 2019
Remember how upset you were when the same thing was insinuated about you? Grow up, Tomi.
— Lisa Braun Dubbels (@lisadubbels) August 1, 2019