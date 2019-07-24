Fox’s Chris Wallace shocked that Mueller is doing nothing to defend his integrity as Republicans hammer him
On Wednesday, Fox News reporter Chris Wallace expressed his disbelief that former special counsel Robert Mueller did so little in his testimony to back up his report or defend against Republican attacks on his integrity.
“This has been a disaster for the Democrats and I think it’s been a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller,” said Wallace. “He has seemed very uncertain with his brief. He doesn’t know — seem to know things that are in the report. He has been attacked a number of times and you would think that almost anybody else would have defended his own integrity and the integrity of the investigation and over and over Mueller just sits silent and allows the attacks from the Republicans to sweep over him and says nothing.”
“I think it does raise questions about the degree to which he actually was in charge and in control of this report, because he doesn’t seem very much in control or charge of what the final report was,” added Wallace. “He doesn’t seem in charge of what the report actually says.”
Watch below:
