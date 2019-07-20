‘Free Digga D’: Scotland Yard Twitter and emails hacked
London’s Metropolitan Police apologized Saturday after its Twitter, emails and news pages were targeted by hackers and began pumping out a series of bizarre messages.
After a series of messages late Friday that read simply “test” or seemingly random letters, the police sites began using foul language with anti-police sentiment and calling for a jailed rapper to be released.
“Free Digga D,” said one such message.
The Met Police’s Twitter account has 1.22 million followers.
Scotland Yard police headquarters said its internal IT infrastructure had not been hacked, explaining the issue was limited to its press office’s online provider, MyNewsDesk, which put news releases online to the public.
“Unauthorized messages appeared on the news section of our website,” it said, as well as on its Twitter feed and emails.
“We apologize to our subscribers and followers for the messages they have received.
“We are confident the only security issue relates to access to our MyNewsDesk account. We have begun making changes to our access arrangements to MyNewsDesk,” it said.
“There has been no ‘hack’ of the Met Police’s own IT infrastructure. We are assessing to establish what criminal offenses have been committed.”
US President Donald Trump weighed in, reigniting his long-running war of words with London Mayor Sadiq Khan while retweeting an image of the hijacked Metropolitan Police account.
“With the incompetent Mayor of London, you will never have safe streets!” he tweeted.
Drill music artist Digga D, real name Rhys Herbert, was jailed last year aged 17 along with four other members of his gang, after they were caught with baseball bats and machetes on their way to attack rivals.
The drill genre of rap music, which often features masked or hooded groups of men talking about guns, drugs and stabbings, has been linked to a rise in violent crime in the capital.
Besides his jail term, Herbert was given a three-year criminal behavior order restricting him from making music with violent lyrics.
Dershowitz and Trump should both be worried what Jeffrey Epstein will reveal when he looks to cut a deal: ex-prosecutor
On Saturday, Georgetown Law professor and former federal prosecutor Paul Butler discussed the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case with MSNBC's Joy Reid, and the conversation turned to Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz's increasingly furious battle with David Boies, a prominent lawyer representing some of Epstein's alleged victims. Dershowitz has been accused by one of the women of also abusing her at one of Epstein's parties, a claim he categorically denies.
"I've had sex with one woman since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein," said Dershowitz in a Fox News clip Reid played for her viewers. "I challenge David Boies to say under oath that he's only had sex with one woman during that same period of time, he couldn't do it. So he has an enormous amount of chutzpah to attack me and to challenge my perfect, perfect sex life during the relevant period of time."
Do politicians actually care about your opinions? This researcher says no
Earlier this month, a New York Times op-ed written by two political science professors, Ethan Porter of George Washington University and Joshua Kalla of Yale, discussed their troubling research findings: State legislators, the two claim, don't much care about the opinions of their constituents, even if they're given detailed data regarding their views.
Black Georgia lawmaker accuses white man of demanding she ‘go back where she came from’ in supermarket diatribe
On Friday evening, Erica Thomas, and African-American Democratic lawmaker in the Georgia House of Representatives, was shopping at a Publix supermarket in Mableton when a white customer came up to her and shouted at her, telling her to "go back where you came from" — words echoing President Donald Trump's recent racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color.
Thomas' crime? She had too many items for the express checkout line.
Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told me I was a lazy SOB and to go back to where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane. My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA!