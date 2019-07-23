Quantcast
Connect with us

Fury in India as Trump claims Modi asked for Kashmir mediation

Published

1 min ago

on

India’s foreign minister was forced to issue a strenuous denial to an infuriated opposition in parliament on Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited him to mediate in the bloody conflict with Pakistan over Kashmir.

While Pakistan has often sought third-party mediation in the decades-old dispute which has cost tens of thousands of lives, the idea is anathema to India, which has always insisted the issue can only be resolved bilaterally.

Trump set off a political storm in India by claiming during a meeting on Monday with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington that Modi had asked him two weeks ago to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.

“I’d like to categorically assure the house that no such request was made by the prime minister to the US president,” Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar told the Indian parliament, barely able to make his voice heard over the opposition tumult.

Jaishankar insisted the conflict could only be settled bilaterally and that Pakistan had to end “cross-border terrorism” before any talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s comments touched on one of the most sensitive topics for New Delhi.

India has disputed Kashmir with its neighbour since their independence in 1947. Both control parts of the former Himalayan kingdom, but claim it in its entirety.

They have fought two wars over the region and tens of thousands, mainly civilians, have died since an insurgency erupted three decades ago in Indian-administered Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

– ‘Poles apart’ –

Indian opposition leaders demanded that Modi make a personal statement to parliament to confirm that there was no change in New Delhi’s longstanding policy of only direct talks with Islamabad.

Khan — on an official visit to the United States — stirred the controversy further by saying Kashmir could only be resolved with outside help.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bilaterally, there will never be (an end to the Kashmir conflict),” Khan told Fox News, adding that Pakistan and India were “poles apart”.

“I really feel that India should come… (to) the table. The US could play a big part, President Trump certainly can play a big part.”

Some US politicians quickly distanced themselves from Trump’s comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Sherman, a Democratic Congressman and member of the House foreign affairs committee, said he apologised to the Indian ambassador in Washington for Trump’s statement.

“Everyone knows PM Modi would never suggest such a thing. Trump’s statement is amateurish and delusional. And embarrassing,” he tweeted.

The State Department also sought to calm the storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss, the Trump administration welcomes #Pakistan and #India sitting down and the United States stands ready to assist,” tweeted Alice Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary of the department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Afghan president seeks ‘clarification’ after Trump war comments

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday the US should clarify remarks President Donald Trump made about Afghanistan, including a claim he could easily win the war but didn't "want to kill 10 million people".

The US leader made several surprising statements Monday alongside Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, including that he had plans for a quick end to the Afghan conflict, but which would wipe the country "off the face of the Earth".

Afghanistan "would be gone. It would be over literally, in 10 days," Trump said, adding, "I don't want to go that route" and that he didn't want to kill millions.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pulitzer-prize winning reporter divulges his 5 most important questions for Robert Mueller

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Did acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Attorney General William Barr or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein ever suggest that you wrap up your investigation, suggest limits on lines of inquiry (and, if so, be specific) or limit resources available to your office?Did your office make any assessment of the degree to which Donald Trump, his campaign and his administration, advanced the interests of the Russian Federation, wittingly or unwittingly, and, if so, what was that assessment? If not, please explain the reasoning for avoiding this.What information did your office request, such as intercepts and other intelligence, from the CIA, the National Security Agency and other federal intelligence services, and were all requests honored? Did your office withhold anything, or not pursue any leads, leads because of concerns about protecting such intelligence, including sources and methods?Since you were the second-longest-serving FBI director, and knowing what you now know, are there are other areas of investigation into the conduct of Donald Trump, his team, its relationships with others and his conduct in office that you would have agents investigate were you still leading the FBI?Your report states that “it is important to view the President’s pattern of conduct as a whole. That pattern sheds light on the nature of the President’s acts and the inferences that can be drawn about his intent.” And you have stated that responsibility in this regard rests with Congress. So, what do you recommend Congress do—enact new laws and if so what laws? Hold oversight hearings and if so into what? Initiate impeachment proceedings?

 

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

On Iran, Donald Trump is running out of options

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

US strategy on Iran is confused and Washington seems increasingly short of options to avoid escalation, with President Donald Trump saying that the choice between war and diplomacy "could go either way."

"The Trump administration is facing a fork in the road with respect to its own policy," said Suzanne Maloney, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

The US has "deployed an enormous amount of pressure on Iran" and is "well prepared to keep that in place for as long as they deem it necessary," as long as Washington "can avoid escalation and an eruption of a military conflict," Maloney told AFP.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image
Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image