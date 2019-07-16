Gay man’s family cut off his ear after he came out

A teen man came out to his parents and in response his dad severely mutilated him, reports Gay Star News.

The 19-year-old was then locked in a closet, where he tried not to bleed to death.

The teen is from The Gambia and is trying to get asylum in The Netherlands.

“I was so afraid to tell my family about my sexuality,” he said.

“I thought, maybe, my family will accept me because I am their family. This is who I am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was the biggest mistake I ever made.”

“The worst thing is they didn’t take me to hospital or give me medication. They just locked me inside a room as I tried to stop the bleeding.”

“I also remember every moment like it was yesterday.”