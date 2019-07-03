George Conway gives advice to Democratic presidential candidates on how to ‘trigger’ Trump’s ‘final meltdown’

George Conway wants President Donald Trump out of the White House so badly he’s now got a simple plan on how to make his dream – and that of many across the nation – come true.

The irony of course, is his wife, Kellyanne Conway, is credited with being the first woman campaign manager to successfully put a candidate in the White House.

Conway frequently posts tweets attacking Trump, and by now America seems to have accepted the curiosity of a very public husband and wife who are opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to Trump.

A talented attorney, Conway responded to this tweet by a popular social media commentator:

Prominent Democrats should be pushing Trump's buttons every single day. Letting him build up a head of steam is a complete failure. He is an insanely insecure man. Prominent Dema should be poking at his insecurities every single day. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 2, 2019

Conway said Democrats “should consult with a team of psychologists and psychiatrists to figure out how to” push Trump’s buttons every day, which would “trigger the final meltdown.”