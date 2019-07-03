George Conway gives advice to Democratic presidential candidates on how to ‘trigger’ Trump’s ‘final meltdown’
George Conway wants President Donald Trump out of the White House so badly he’s now got a simple plan on how to make his dream – and that of many across the nation – come true.
The irony of course, is his wife, Kellyanne Conway, is credited with being the first woman campaign manager to successfully put a candidate in the White House.
Conway frequently posts tweets attacking Trump, and by now America seems to have accepted the curiosity of a very public husband and wife who are opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to Trump.
A talented attorney, Conway responded to this tweet by a popular social media commentator:
Prominent Democrats should be pushing Trump's buttons every single day.
Letting him build up a head of steam is a complete failure.
He is an insanely insecure man. Prominent Dema should be poking at his insecurities every single day.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 2, 2019
Conway said Democrats “should consult with a team of psychologists and psychiatrists to figure out how to” push Trump’s buttons every day, which would “trigger the final meltdown.”
As I've said previously, the opposing nominee's campaign should consult with a team of psychologists and psychiatrists to figure out how to do precisely this. It shouldn't be too hard to trigger the final meltdown. https://t.co/EaAzGFoCef
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 2, 2019
Oscar winner Rami Malek feared being a caricature of a Middle Eastern terrorist in Bond film role
Oscar winner Rami Malek has revealed he thought twice before signing up to play the lead villain in the latest long-awaited James Bond film opposite Daniel Craig.
The US actor, who won the Oscar this year for his performance as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody", said he feared his Egyptian ancestry could lead to the part being a caricature of a Middle Eastern terrorist.
Malek told reporters in New York that he raised his concerns with the film's director Cary Fukunaga and received reassurances that was "not his vision", according to Britain's Daily Mirror tabloid.
"That was one thing that I discussed with Cary," he said.
Equipped with a satellite tracker, fox crosses Arctic to reach Canada from Norway in record time
Covering some 3,500 kilometers (220 miles) over the polar ice sheets in only 76 days, an arctic fox has reached Canada after setting off from Norway in an unprecedented feat of endurance.
The journey is not only a testament to the fox's stamina but also highlights the important role ice sheets serve for the migration of Arctic wildlife and the threat global warming poses to the ecological balance.
Arnaud Tarroux, one of the researchers behind the study recording the fox's trek published by the Norwegian Polar Institute, warned that "less ice... will mean less opportunities for this type of migration".
Meghan McCain is tired of ‘feeling like a caged animal’ — and may leave The View
Meghan McCain is tired of “feeling like a caged animal" and may not return to "The View" next season.
The conservative commentator is exhausted by negative publicity and the constant turmoil on the ABC talk show, according to sources close to her who spoke to The Daily Beast.
The 34-year-old McCain has engaged in on-air clashes with liberal co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, and she's been hit with a series of damaging leaks about her alleged obnoxious and toxic behavior offscreen.