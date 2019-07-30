George Conway rips Trump group for featuring OJ Simpson: ‘They need to take another stab at this’

Students for Trump, a political action committee run by Trump superfan Charlie Kirk, was mocked on Twitter on Tuesday for featuring OJ Simpson in a video bashing Democrats.

“Even OJ Simpson is fed up with Democrats pandering and not providing any real solutions,” Students for Trump said, in a since-deleted tweet.

A screengrab of the post was captured by writer Molly Jong-Fast.

“Students for Trump has found the perfect brand ambassador,” Jong-Fast said. “Good work team!”

Her post was noticed by prominent Republican attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They need to take another stab at this,” he tweeted.