Going for gold: Tokyo unveils 2020 Olympics medal designs
Tokyo Olympic organisers on Wednesday unveiled medals designed to reflect the “energy” of athletes as the city marked a year to go until the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Games.
The medals, which will be made from recycled materials collected from old electronics, are intended to “resemble rough stones that have been polished and which now shine,” organizers said.
The gold, silver and bronze awards each have a rough, almost meringue like surface on the outer ring, encircling a smooth, shining centre.
“The medals collect and reflect myriad patterns of light, symbolising the energy of the athletes and those who support them,” the organisers said.
The medals were unveiled at a ceremony marking the year-to-go countdown until the Tokyo 2020 Games, with International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach praising the city’s readiness.
“I can truly say I have never seen an Olympic city as prepared as Tokyo, with one year to go before the Olympic Games,” Bach said.
“All the elements that make a truly outstanding Olympic Games are in place,” he added, predicting “an amazing experience” for athletes.
The Olympic medals design was chosen from more than 400 entries from professional designers and design students.
“I never dreamed that the design I submitted only as a memorial to this lifetime event would be actually selected,” designer Junichi Kawanishi said.
“I hope the medals will be seen as paying tribute to the athletes’ efforts, reflecting their glory, and symbolizing friendship.”
Ryohei Miyata, who chaired the board that chose Kawanishi’s design, said the medals showcased Japanese metal moulding techniques.
The medals will come on ribbons that use traditional Japanese chequered patterns and graphics that symbolises kimono layering techniques.
Miyata said there is “a beautiful balance between the design of the medals and their ribbons. It makes me want to strive for a medal myself.”
The medals, which will weigh in at between 556 and 450 grams (20 ounces and 16 ounces) each, are being manufactured from metal extracted from mobile phones and other small electronics donated by the Japanese public as part of a campaign to make Tokyo 2020 eco-friendly.
Commentary
Socialism for rich people: How corporate welfare is hurting you
You often hear Trump and Republicans in Congress railing against so-called “welfare programs”—by which they mean programs that provide health care or safety nets to ordinary Americans.
But you almost never hear them complaining about another form of welfare that lines the pockets of wealthy corporations. We must end corporate welfare. Now.
There are several ways corporations get rich on the taxpayer’s dime. The most obvious comes through subsidies or tax breaks for certain businesses or industries.
Consider the fossil fuel industry, one of the most profitable and privileged sectors of the economy. Every year, oil companies get to deduct millions of dollars from their tax bills for the cost of new wells, oil exploration, and other drilling and mining expenses.
Breaking Banner
GOP’s ‘fiscal conservatives’ threaten to torpedo Trump’s debt ceiling deal
Since President Trump took office, the national debt has grown by more than 10%, from just under $20 trillion to more than $22 trillion. Republicans in Congress have already signed off on a spending package that is 18% higher than under the final year of Barack Obama’s presidency, when the GOP railed constantly against the unconscionable rise in debt. Now the Trump White House has crafted a debt-exploding budget deal that will raise discretionary spending by 4% a year. In Obama’s first term, discretionary spending went up by 3%.
Breaking Banner
It’s Mueller time: Watch live
Just three months after the release of Robert Mueller's report on Russia’s 2016 election interference and evidence of obstruction of justice by President Trump, the ex-special counsel will testify Wednesday morning before a Democratic-led House committee.
The former FBI director will first speak with the House Judiciary Committee in the morning and the House Intelligence Committee in the afternoon.
Watch below: