Going ‘full Nazi in public’: Kellyanne Conway slammed for defending Trump by questioning reporter’s ethnicity

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway went on her third public tirade of the day on Tuesday when she responded to a reporter’s questions about President Donald Trump by asking him to declare his ethnicity.

While speaking in front of a gaggle of reporters, Conway was asked by Breakfast Media White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg which countries President Donald Trump believed Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should “go back” to since all four of them are American citizens.

“What’s your ethnicity?” Conway snapped back.

Feinberg replied to say that Conway’s question was not relevant to what he originally asked.

“It is [relevant],” replied Conway. “Because you’re asking about, he said, ‘originally.’ He said ‘originally from.’ And you know everything he has said since, and to have a full conversation.”

Conway’s decision to respond to a reporter’s question about Trump’s racist attacks on four women of color received poor reviews from critics on Twitter. Check out the video and some of the top reactions below.

You almost have to admire the sheer balls it takes to go full Nazi in public, on the record… …Almost.
— Erasmus Kane (@ErasmusKane) July 16, 2019

Well folks… here it is. Next come the arm bands.
— Ms. Addertongue (@Ms_Addertongue) July 16, 2019

I hope his answer was, "what is your species?"
— K. V. Peck (@kvpeckwriter) July 16, 2019

Boy she's really flushed soul down the crapper hasn't she and then used a plunger to make sure it stayed down? Does she not have any realization that Trump will be gone some day and she'll have nothing to show for all of the crap she's peddling now?
— Kevin E McCarthy (@kemccarthy1) July 16, 2019

If you don't like this country kellyanne, then you should leave
— MH Cutler (@glenmary) July 16, 2019

She's sweating bullets. She's knows she's wrong.
— Faro (@OhFaro) July 16, 2019