Going ‘full Nazi in public’: Kellyanne Conway slammed for defending Trump by questioning reporter’s ethnicity

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway went on her third public tirade of the day on Tuesday when she responded to a reporter’s questions about President Donald Trump by asking him to declare his ethnicity.

While speaking in front of a gaggle of reporters, Conway was asked by Breakfast Media White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg which countries President Donald Trump believed Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should “go back” to since all four of them are American citizens.

“What’s your ethnicity?” Conway snapped back.

Feinberg replied to say that Conway’s question was not relevant to what he originally asked.

“It is [relevant],” replied Conway. “Because you’re asking about, he said, ‘originally.’ He said ‘originally from.’ And you know everything he has said since, and to have a full conversation.”

Conway’s decision to respond to a reporter’s question about Trump’s racist attacks on four women of color received poor reviews from critics on Twitter. Check out the video and some of the top reactions below.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
