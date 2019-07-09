GOP analyst hopes Secretary Alex Acosta won’t resign — so Congress will ‘haul him in’ to demand answers
Republican CNN commentator Amanda Carpenter was furious during a conversation about convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. The former communications chief to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) went off about the way that Epstein was able to slip through the cracks of a rigged judicial system.
She explained Tuesday that part of her hoped Labor Secretary Alex Acosta didn’t resign.
“So that Congress hauls him in there and says, ‘Why?'” Carpenter said. “‘When you had evidence of human trafficking and abuse, did you cut a deal to let him plead guilty to prostitution?’ This is not prostitution. It is human trafficking and it is abuse and he continued to do it and that is why the SDNY went after.”
Senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway blasted Democrats saying that it’s “like them” to ignore Epstein and instead focus on Acosta. CNN host Jake Tapper noted that a big part of the problem for people is that Acosta broke the law by not allowing Epstein’s victims know about the settlement so that they could speak out against it if they wanted.
“A big part of the [reason] Acosta is a central figure here is because people like Jeffrey Epstein don’t continue to operate without enablers. Without helpers,” Carpenter said. “And I think he should resign.”
She said that the reason Epstein was still allowed to operate in New York and “fly around” to commit other crimes was that the victims didn’t know what happened.
“So, I want Acosta to explain why?” Carpenter continued. “Is it because he’s rich and powerful? Is it because he got bullied by his team of high-powered lawyers which is plenty of evidence. Tell us why.”
Former Obama White House communications director Jen Psaki noted that Epstein was finally put behind bars thanks to the SDNY, and the reason people are focusing on Acosta is that Epstein was allowed to continue to allegedly victimize others because Acosta allowed for a secret “sweetheart” deal.
Watch the full clip below:
‘Get over yourself’: Tomi Lahren tells World Cup champ Megan Rapinoe she’s ‘not a hero’ and has ‘an attitude problem’
Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren went off on World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe, telling the National Women's Soccer League star Tuesday she has a "bad attitude," and is "not a hero." Lahren also appeared to blast the Olympic gold medal winner for saying she would not visit the White House if invited.
"You don’t have to like @realDonaldTrump but when you have a giant 'USA' on your back, you represent this country and ALL Americans," Lahren tweeted, to great mockery. She added that Rapinoe is "not a hero," but a "virtue-signaling soccer player with a chip on her shoulder and an attitude problem."
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi nails Kellyanne Conway for not knowing what the Labor Secretary actually does
MSNBC host Ali Velshi paused his update with White House correspondent Hans Nichols to show a clip of senior counselor Kellyanne Conway talking about the secretary of labor.
Answering questions on the White House lawn Tuesday, Conway said that Secretary Alexa Acosta is clearly doing a great job because the "economy is hot."
"What I said is the president said he met Alex Acosta two-and-a-half years ago and was happy to give him the job at the Department of Labor and we have a big jobs boom and I do know when Alex Acosta was up for Senate confirmation, I believed this particular matter was discussed. And was — he answered questions under oath about it," Conway responded to reporter questions.
WATCH: Smirking McConnell finds it amusing he and Obama ‘both are the descendants of slave holders’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to be enjoying late Monday's news that his great grandfathers were slave owners. Tuesday afternoon, asked by reporters about his family having owned at least 14 slaves, the Kentucky Republican appeared prepared for the question, noting he and former President Barack Obama have that in common.