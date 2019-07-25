GOP chairwoman’s cynical stunt targeting Marine Corps vet backfires — big time
This week, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), a decorated Marine Corps veteran who served in the Iraq War and is now running for president, received an interesting present from the Republican National Committee. GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote to him demanding that Democrats respect the American flag.
“In recent weeks it has become increasingly clear that the proper respect and handling for the United States flag is an issue for the Democrat [sic] Party,” read the letter. “The American flag is a powerful symbol of freedom and independence that many have died to protect. It deserves to be treated as such.”
Leaving aside the condescension of lecturing a recipient of the Bronze Star about military sacrifice, Moulton couldn’t help but notice something: the complimentary American flag that McDaniel had included in the package for him wasn’t folded properly:
Hey, @GOP thank you for mailing me the flag and a copy of the flag code.
Next time, show some respect and fold it properly. pic.twitter.com/7r2vp3fZ84
— Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) July 25, 2019
Republicans have tried aggressively to paint Democrats as disrespectful to the flag in the wake of the NFL protests taking a knee for black civil rights. But in trying to embarrass Moulton, they brought a knife to a gunfight.
