GOP congressman demands Pelosi’s House floor statement be ‘taken down’ after she denounces Trump’s racist tweets
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday took to the floor of Congress to read a statement denouncing President Donald Trump’s recent statements telling four congresswomen of color to go back to their home country.
“The comments are racist,” Pelosi said. “How shameful to hear him continue to defend the offensive words. Words we have heard him repeat not only about our members but about countless others. Our caucus will continue to forcefully respond on these attacks which reflect a fundamental disrespect for the beautiful diversity of America. There’s no place anywhere for the president’s words which are not only divisive but dangerous and have legitimatized an increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”
She went on to call the words “disgraceful” and “disgusting.”
It was then that Republicans interrupted asking if Pelosi would like to “rephrase” her remarks. Pelosi said that she had her remarks cleared by the Parliamentarian prior to reading them.
“Could I ask the words be taken down? They are unparliamentary… [and should be] taken down,” said Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).
Congress has rules that say that they cannot attack the president personally by calling him a racist. There is an argument that Pelosi’s statement was about denouncing the tweets, not the president.
Correspondent Jamie Dupree tweeted a copy of the Congressional rules, which prevent calling the president out. Interestingly, there were alterations to the rule in 2016, 2017 and 2018, when Republicans were in control of the House rules.
While waiting for the Chair to rule, here's the applicable section from the House rules to using the word 'racist' when referring to a President during House debate pic.twitter.com/l9im1yAklb
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) July 16, 2019
Watch the incident below:
‘It would be funny if it weren’t so tragic’: Nicolle Wallace recalls the Republicans who once denounced Trump’s racism
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday let loose on the Republican Party for refusing to stand up against President Donald Trump's racism.
Following President Donald Trump's racist attacks on four young women of color in Congress, the House of Representatives is debating a resolution to condemn the commander-in-chief's racism.
Not a single Republican voted to allow debate on the anti-racism resolution.
Presiding House Dem bangs gavel and quits after GOP throws a fit over Pelosi calling Trump’s tweet racist
A House Speaker's words have not been taken down from the record since 1984, but Tuesday, Republicans waged a war against Speaker Nancy Pelosi for having the temerity to call President Donald Trump's recent tweets racist.
Trump told four Congresswomen of color to go back to the country they came from. Democrats sought to pass a resolution saying that the tweets were "disgusting, disparaging and racist," but Republicans said doing so violates House rules.
After an hour of discussion between the two parties, a frustrated Congressman Rev. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), acting as the chiar, responded.
CNN
GOP strategist Tara Setmayer says Republicans will defend Trump until he uses the N-word
Republican strategist Tara Setmayer told a CNN panel that the only way the GOP is going to be willing to stand up to President Donald Trump is if he uses the N-word.
In a panel discussion with CNN's Jake Tapper, Setmayer said that the Republicans in office will bend over backward trying to defend everything the president says and does.
"I think we’re at the point where I think anything short of the N-word they will make excuses for because at that point there is really no question about it, right?" she said. "So, it is obvious to everyone else, it is amazing to me how many of the Republicans are going out there and I said this yesterday, try to white-splain to people of color what racism is and what it feels like to deal with that every single day."