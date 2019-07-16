GOP strategist Tara Setmayer says Republicans will defend Trump until he uses the N-word
Republican strategist Tara Setmayer told a CNN panel that the only way the GOP is going to be willing to stand up to President Donald Trump is if he uses the N-word.
In a panel discussion with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Setmayer said that the Republicans in office will bend over backward trying to defend everything the president says and does.
“I think we’re at the point where I think anything short of the N-word they will make excuses for because at that point there is really no question about it, right?” she said. “So, it is obvious to everyone else, it is amazing to me how many of the Republicans are going out there and I said this yesterday, try to white-splain to people of color what racism is and what it feels like to deal with that every single day.”
She said that she doubted Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has ever been told to go back to “wherever the hell he came from” and she doubted Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has either. However, McConnell’s wife, who is Chinese-American, likely has had the experience, Setmayer continued.
“These people are trying to trip over themselves and change the subject and deflect from the fact that the president of the United States is racist,” she said.
Then cited George Conway’s op-ed in the Washington Post where he talked about being half Filipino and what his experience was like when he was a kid. She said that it was something that truly resonated with her.
“This is a very powerful thing and I think the Republicans trying to sweep this under the rug, thank God for a few that came out,” she said, wishing more would. “But the rest of them trying to act like this is about ideology is ridiculous. We’re talking about a president that doesn’t know what western-style liberalism is and you expect us to believe this is about ideology. This is about race.”
Watch her full comments below:
CNN
GOP strategist Tara Setmayer says Republicans will defend Trump until he uses the N-word
Republican strategist Tara Setmayer told a CNN panel that the only way the GOP is going to be willing to stand up to President Donald Trump is if he uses the N-word.
In a panel discussion with CNN's Jake Tapper, Setmayer said that the Republicans in office will bend over backward trying to defend everything the president says and does.
"I think we’re at the point where I think anything short of the N-word they will make excuses for because at that point there is really no question about it, right?" she said. "So, it is obvious to everyone else, it is amazing to me how many of the Republicans are going out there and I said this yesterday, try to white-splain to people of color what racism is and what it feels like to deal with that every single day."
CNN
Mitch McConnell: AOC started Trump’s racist tweets by calling detention centers ‘concentration camps’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday refused to condemn the President of the United States for sending racist tweets in which he told four non-white congresswomen to "go back" to their countries of origin.
McConnell spoke on the matter at a press conference, but he did not explicitly rebuke President Donald Trump.
"There's been a lot of discussion about the events of the last couple days, I'd like to address it myself," McConnell volunteered. "I think there's been a consensus that political rhetoric has really gotten way way overheated all across the political spectrum."
CNN
‘White supremacy is a hell of a drug’: columnist explains the GOP’s garbled response to Trump
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed comments he'd made telling four freshman congresswomen -- all American citizens and women of color -- to go back to their countries.
The comments set off a furor that the president was being outwardly racist.
“It's up to them. They can do what they want. They can leave, they can stay, but they should love our country,” the president told reporters Tuesday when he was asked about his remarks.
On CNN Tuesday, New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali explained how Donald Trump's comments -- and his Republican counterparts' refusal to call them racist -- is rooted in a dangerous white supremacy, or terror at the "browning of America."