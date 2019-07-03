Harvard’s Laurence Tribe quantifies the amount of feces AG Barr is willing to ingest to ‘please his master’

Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe blasted Attorney General Bill Barr on Wednesday for reversing course and pursuing a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

Tribe has taught at Harvard for fifty-years and argued three dozen cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Barr has done it again: He’s demonstrated there’s no limit to how much sh*t he’s willing to eat — or to dish out and toss at the public and the other branches of government — to please his master,” Tribe posted on Twitter.

“Since his real client isn’t the United States but the Donald, he should bill [Trump],” Tribe added.