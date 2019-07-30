‘Don’t sell your homes – those plants are not closing’: Trump told voters who are now losing their jobs

During a 2017 rally, President told manufacturing workers in Youngstown, Ohio that none the plants were going to close because as president he was going to stop it.

“I’ll tell ya what, I rode through your beautiful roads coming up from the [Youngstown Warren Regional] Airport and I was looking at some of those big, once-incredible job-producing factories,” Trump said in front of a sold-out crowd. “And my wife Melania said, ‘What happened?’ I said, ‘Those jobs have left Ohio.’ They’re all coming back. They’re all coming back.”

“Don’t move. Don’t sell your house,” Trump went on.

Less than a 4-hour drive from Youngstown, Warren, Michigan residents are watching as a 78-year-old General Motors plant is closing, in spite of the president’s promise to save their jobs.

Macomb County was one of the Michigan counties to vote for Trump in 2016. NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson reported most workers are being offered jobs in other plants around the country, but it will require they move.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very stressful,” said Ghana Goodwin-Dye, who has worked for GM for 34 years. She said the only thing the UAW local union can do is tell people that the plant is closing and that they’ll be “picked up somewhere.”

Thus far, 60 workers have moved to other locations, 25 have retired, and 177 workers are searching for what to do next.

Watch the interview with Goodwin-Dye below: