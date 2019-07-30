‘Don’t sell your homes – those plants are not closing’: Trump told voters who are now losing their jobs
During a 2017 rally, President told manufacturing workers in Youngstown, Ohio that none the plants were going to close because as president he was going to stop it.
“I’ll tell ya what, I rode through your beautiful roads coming up from the [Youngstown Warren Regional] Airport and I was looking at some of those big, once-incredible job-producing factories,” Trump said in front of a sold-out crowd. “And my wife Melania said, ‘What happened?’ I said, ‘Those jobs have left Ohio.’ They’re all coming back. They’re all coming back.”
“Don’t move. Don’t sell your house,” Trump went on.
Less than a 4-hour drive from Youngstown, Warren, Michigan residents are watching as a 78-year-old General Motors plant is closing, in spite of the president’s promise to save their jobs.
Macomb County was one of the Michigan counties to vote for Trump in 2016. NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson reported most workers are being offered jobs in other plants around the country, but it will require they move.
“It’s very stressful,” said Ghana Goodwin-Dye, who has worked for GM for 34 years. She said the only thing the UAW local union can do is tell people that the plant is closing and that they’ll be “picked up somewhere.”
Thus far, 60 workers have moved to other locations, 25 have retired, and 177 workers are searching for what to do next.
Watch the interview with Goodwin-Dye below:
Seesaws let kids on each side of US-Mexico border play together
Two California professors have installed seesaws across the US-Mexico border in a blunt rebuke to President Donald Trump over his plans to build a wall along the 2,000-mile boundary between the two countries.
The three pink seesaws were unveiled on Monday at a border fence separating Sunland Park, in New Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico, allowing kids and adults on either side to play together.
Ronald Rael, a professor of architecture at the University of California Berkeley who came up with the project with Virgina San Fratello, a professor of design at San Jose University, said the idea for "Teetertotter Wall" had been in the making for a decade.
WATCH: Trump grows furious when reporter points out his dismal approval numbers from black Americans
President Donald Trump on Tuesday grew visibly angry after a reporter informed him that a recent poll showed that the vast majority of black Americans believe he is a racist.
While talking with reporters on the White House lawn, one reporter asked the president why 80 percent of black voters in a Quinnipiac poll said that he was racist. The same poll also showed that 89 percent of black voters said they would "definitely" not vote for Trump in 2020.
The president responded by blaming the reporter.
"You know why? Because the fake news doesn't report it properly," Trump said. "People like you! Fake news does not report it properly! If the news reported it properly, the right way, like instead of a statement like you just made, if the news reported it properly for all of the things I've done for African-Americans... I think I'd do very well with the African Americans!"
Breaking Banner
An analysis of Trump’s 7,602 tweets since being in office shows what he cares about most
According to an analysis of all of President Donald Trump's tweets since becoming the leader of the free world, the Center for American Progress showed the raw numbers about what the president cares most about.
The president has mentioned his own name the most out of any one topic, tweeting it 542 times. He's ranted about so-called "fake news" 453 times and used the word "Russia" 353 times.
Democrats are in the "Motor City" Tuesday and Wednesday for the second in a long-line of debates, where they'll discuss a huge swath of issues like student loans, infrastructure, better education, trade, ways to help manufacturing jobs, green energy and more.