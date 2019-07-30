Here are 10 damning details from new polling of Donald Trump’s public approval

A new poll from Quinnipiac University this week shows that, as has long been the case, Donald Trump is not a popular president. His approval rating is at 40 percent while his disapproval is at 54 percent, the poll found. But the survey also asked voters about a range of issues and questions that show even more worrying signs for the president’s public standing and his future electoral prospects.

Here are ten of the most interesting details from the reports:

1. Most Americans think Trump is racist.

51 percent say he is, while only 46 percent say he is not. (He also, clearly, is racist.)

2. Large majorities of both black and Latinos think Trump is racist.

“Trump is racist black voters say 80 – 11 percent and Hispanic voters say 55 – 44 percent,” the poll found.

3. Unlike Trump, 78 percent of Americans think it is never “acceptable for a presidential campaign to obtain information on a political opponent from a hostile foreign power.”

4. A huge majority of people (87 percent) believe campaigns should be forced to report receiving information from foreign governments.

“One thing is clear: there is near unanimous support for requiring political campaigns to report any information they receive from foreign governments to the FBI,” said Mary Snow, polling analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll.

5. 54 percent say they will “definitely not vote” for Trump.

6. Only 32 say they will “definitely” vote for Trump.

7. Voters aren’t buying Trump’s spin on the horrific conditions his administration forces upon immigrants:

51 – 35 percent that conditions in immigration detention centers are “inhumane;”

68 – 23 percent that conditions in immigration detention centers are a “serious problem;”

62 – 29 percent that the federal government is not doing enough to ensure humane conditions in immigration detention centers.

8. Trump’s hope to make 2020 about the supposed dangers of immigration will probably fail.

“Immigration is good for the country, voters say 70 – 17 percent,” according to the poll.

9. 88 percent of people say “lack of civility in politics today is a serious problem.”

And there’s no one who’s obviously less civil than Trump.

10. Indeed, more voters blame Trump for lack of civility than Democrats.

45 percent of respondents blamed the president, while only 34 percent blamed the opposition party.