Here are 10 photos and maps that will freak you out about Tropical Storm Barry headed for New Orleans

Tropical Storm Barry is nearing the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Mississippi at the worst possible time.

According to reports from NOAA, the huge amounts of rain around the central and southeast United States has caused the Mississippi River to rise close to the maximum height of the levy.

(5/4?) Oh, and this is what NOLA looks like today with our storm not even a depression yet. Just from some very disorganized outer bands persisting over the region. #Barry doesn't arrive until Saturday (3 days out).. Probably time to start thinking about serious evacuations: pic.twitter.com/90xZFjzHDH — Scott Pecoriello (@ScottPecoriello) July 10, 2019

Since the levies are already at a high stage, the amount of rain they’re anticipating means they will get so much worse.

We are going to see rain. The question is how much? And THAT depends 100% on the track of #Barry and how slow it moves. We are tracking and keeping you updated! #mswx pic.twitter.com/KPfAH1OQfI — Carrie Duncan (@carrieduncanwx) July 11, 2019

That doesn’t even count the storm surge expected:

Storm Surge Watch could bring 2' to 4' surge for parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, especailly along rivers and bay as the water will get pushed up from the southerly flow. When you come to a road covered in water, #turnarounddontdrown #barry #mswx pic.twitter.com/ACWnxCC1jv — Carrie Duncan (@carrieduncanwx) July 11, 2019

One of the biggest problems facing the Gulf is that the waters are unusually warm and well above average for this time of year. As Yale Climate Connections explained, hurricanes wind speed increases based on the temperature of the water they’re passing over. When the sea water is warmer, the storms are more severe. One local meteorologist went so far as to call the warm water “jet fuel” for hurricanes.

The Gulf of Mexico is a Hot-tub with some of the warmest water in the Atlantic and well above average for this time of the year. This is Hurricane Fuel #Barry pic.twitter.com/iSyUdR29mq — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) July 10, 2019

#Barry is moving over very warm waters. Anything over 80° is like jet fuel for these tropical engines to grow. Buoy data indicates temps are in the mid 80s. pic.twitter.com/zbC8UdaFjF — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) July 11, 2019

Atmospheric moisture is just as concerning:

A look at the incredible atmospheric moisture available to Potential Tropical Cyclone #Two. (aka #Barry) https://t.co/nsyCIJdHgL pic.twitter.com/DDgx0vOeTz — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) July 11, 2019

To make things worse, Barry’s strength is growing quickly.

NEW: NOAA's #GOES16 shows a "sandwich loop" — a combination of visible and infrared imagery — of Potential Tropical Cyclone #Two, or #PTC2, this morning. @NHC_Atlantic predicts it will become a #TropicalDepression later today. pic.twitter.com/51W1MMpei4 — NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) July 11, 2019

Skies are already beginning to darken on the Gulf coast, and it seems absolutely terrifying.

Waves are picking up at Pensacola Beach pic.twitter.com/PPmdxEuip7 — Kristie Henderson🌻 (@KHendersonTV) July 11, 2019

The storm currently covers an absurdly large area:

International Space Station Eyes Tropical Storm #Barry U.S. Astronaut Christina Koch, currently stationed on the International Space Station, captured this image of Tropical Storm Barry as it bears down on ….https://t.co/Kd5mCxTFM2 pic.twitter.com/tsk3JDqW4H — NASAHurricane (@NASAHurricane) July 11, 2019

You can donate to help out at the Louisiana Humane Society and Mississippi, and The United Way.