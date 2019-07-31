Here are 7 of the best moments and 4 of the worst from the second CNN Democratic primary debate
On the second night of CNN’s Democratic primary debates Wednesday, the 10 candidates present featured fewer sharp ideological divisions but just as much sniping and unnecessary focus on obscure disagreements as were present the previous evening.
The debate started out particularly slowly, with an extensive focus on the differences in the outlines of different Democrats’ health care plans. But because the moderators never explained these differences and instead simply set up opportunities for the candidates to attack each other, viewers were likely left wondering what the context of the disagreements actually was and how much of it really mattered.
But eventually, the debate did allow some of the candidates to make important points — particularly about their differences with President Donald Trump and the Republicans — in ways that were clear and important. Former Vice President Joe Biden was also the target of much criticism.
Here is my — necessarily subjective, of course —list of seven of the best moments from the debate and four of the worst:
Best moments
- Sen. Cory Booker called out Joe Biden’s fearmongering on immigration. Though Biden should know better, he pretended as though decriminalizing the unauthorized border crossings would remove any sanctions for this conduct, even though it would leave civil penalties in place. Booker quickly debunked the former vice president’s claims, and he later criticized Biden’s comments about giving PhD-holding immigrants green cards as playing into the president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.
- Gov. Jay Inslee went off on Trump. “We can no longer allow a white nationalist to be in the White House.”
- Rep. Tusi Gabbard hit Sen. Kamala Harris’s aggressive record as a prosecutor. This debate was tougher on Harris because she had a target on her back after her previously stellar performance. And Gabbard came out swinging. “[Harris] put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand pointed out that that it’s Republicans who want to take away Americans’ health care. She correctly said that focusing too much on the differences between Democrats’ health care plans distracts from the most important issue.
- Harris explained that the Fed chair said Wednesday that Trump’s trade wars are hurting the economy, and she argued this shows he broken his promise to improve trade. “He betrayed the American people.”
- Julián Castro denounced the travesty that Eric Garner’s killer escaped punishment and is still employed as a cop. “That police officer should be off the street.”
- Andrew Yang attacked Trump as a “reality TV show president.” Overall, Yang’s performance was much more impressive than it was in the first round, and he repeatedly hammered home his plan for a universal basic income.
Worst moments
- Biden made a bizarre comment when criticized for Obama’s high levels of deportations. He said that the former president had to deal with everything but “locusts,” seeming to imply that this made Obama’s deportation rate excusable. But it also seemed to imply, whether intentionally or not, that waves of immigration are like a biblical plague.
- Sen. Michael Bennet fearmongered about ending private insurance and raising taxes for health care. Echoing many of the moderate Democrats from the first CNN debate night, Bennet engaged in self-defeating rhetoric against Democratic health care plans.
- The tedious Biden-Harris health care debates. Moderators spent much of the first hour of the debate pitting Harris and Biden against each other, apparently trying to generate the conflict seen in the previous round of debates. It didn’t work, and the seemingly endless and circular debate didn’t move the discussion forward at all.
- Biden calling Harris “kid.” Enough said.
How Warren and Sanders dominated night 2 of CNN’s debates — without even being there
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren may not have been onstage, but their presence loomed large as the ten candidates for CNN's second Democratic primary debate fought over healthcare under the parameters set by the two progressive front-runners.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was on the defensive for most of the first portion of the night due to her version of "Medicare for All" which involves a ten-year phase in for the program.
"The cost of doing nothing is far too expensive," said Harris. "We must act."
Harris also called back to Tuesday night's criticisms of more right wing Democrats from Warren and Sanders.
‘Fancy speeches’: Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard clash at debate over marijuana and the death penalty
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) sharply criticized Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday at the Democratic presidential debate.
Gabbard singled out Harris' record as California Attorney General.
"I want to bring the conversation back to the criminal justice system that is disproportionately affecting black and brown people," Gabbard said. "I’m concerned about this record of Sen. Harris. She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana."
"She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row," Gabbard continued. "She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California, and she fought to keep cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way."
Julián Castro punches Biden on family separations at Dem debate: ‘We need to have some guts on this issue’
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro accused former Vice President Joe Biden of not having enough "guts" to pursue a path to ending migrant family separations.
At Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate on CNN, Biden was asked if he would resume the immigration policies that were in place under President Barack Obama, who deported 800,000 people.
"Absolutely not," Biden insisted before he was interrupted by protests from the crowd.
"We’re in a circumstance where if you say you can just cross the border," Biden continued, "what do you say to all of those people around the world who want the same thing to come to the United States and make the case, that they have to wait in line. The fact of the matter is, you should be able to -- if you cross the border illegally, you should be able to be sent back."