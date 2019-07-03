Here are the top 6 most hilarious things the judge told the DOJ today about Trump

President Donald Trump reversal on attempting to get a citizenship question on the 2020 Census resulted in a bizarre conference call before Judge George Hazel on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department and Department of Justice said they would not be further litigating the citizenship question and would begin printing the census forms without the contentious question.

That was the opinion of the Trump administration — until Trump himself took to Twitter to argue otherwise.

Following the hearing, a 15-page transcript was released by the court.

Here are some of the funniest interactions, including the judge wondering about issuing a ruling to prevent Trump from tweeting on the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. District Judge George Hazel, who's hearing census case: "I don't know how

many federal judges have Twitter accounts, but I happen to be one of them, and I follow the President, and so I saw a tweet that directly contradicted" the DOJ. https://t.co/fO5aYNgnul — JamesVGrimaldi (@JamesVGrimaldi) July 3, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

We are all Judge Hazel: "I guess it was yesterday; feels like a while ago, but I think it was yesterday…" https://t.co/DcWa3bxykH pic.twitter.com/SET4sekJyu — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Hazel tells DOJ lawyer if Facebook pulled a similar stunt, he would be hauling Mark Zuckerberg into court "because I would be saying I don't think you speak for your client anymore" — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) July 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

"As you can imagine, I am doing my absolute best to figure out what's going on," DOJ's Joshua Gardner told US District Judge George Hazel today https://t.co/R0wrOFoH49 #Census2020 — Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) July 3, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT