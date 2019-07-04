Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s the insane reason some Trump supporters are wearing JFK Jr. masks to the Fourth of July celebration

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July blowout celebration will host military flyovers, tanks, parades, and a grand speech by the president on the National Mall.

It also sports something a bit stranger. At the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., some supporters of the president are sporting T-shirts and masks bearing the face of John F. Kennedy Jr. One unidentified woman told Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer that “it would be wonderful” if JFK Jr. reveals himself today during Trump’s festivities:

ADVERTISEMENT

You would be forgiven for being confused, as JFK Jr. famously died in a plane crash 20 years ago. But these Trump supporters are believers in QAnon, a vast, world-spanning conspiracy theory that argues, among other things, that Trump is secretly working to root out a giant child sex-trafficking operation led by Democrats. The movement gets its name from the fact that it started with anonymous online message board posts by someone claiming to be a government whistleblower with “Q” level security clearance.

Specifically, QAnon supporters believe that JFK Jr. faked his death, for unclear reasons, and that he will reveal himself to the world today as part of his efforts to help Trump take down the pedophiles. Some even believe that he will replace Mike Pence as Trump’s running mate in 2020.

QAnon’s bizarre ideas have occasionally leaked into mainstream consciousness. Former sitcom star Roseanne Barr promoted the theory in 2018, and a Broward County SWAT officer was demoted after posing for a photo-op with Pence bearing a QAnon patch on his uniform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet ridicules Trump’s 4th of July Mall fencing that will keep his VIP pals in ‘cages’: ‘Poetic justice’

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump will deliver a Fourth of July speech from the Lincoln Memorial -- separated from most of the crowd by chain-link fence hastily set up across the monument's reflecting pool.

The areas closest to the president will be accessible only to friends, family and donors, leaving the president's MAGA-hat wearing supporters far away from the tanks that he requested as a show of power.

Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer posted photos of the fence, and the distance away from the president they'll keep non-ticket-holders, and other Twitter users noticed some highly symbolic details about the images.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

National Park Service issues bad news for Trump’s Fourth of July extravaganza

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

On Thursday afternoon, Shomari Stone of NBC 4 News reported that the National Park Service is forecasting "heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds" that could delay or even cancel President Donald Trump's grand fireworks finale for his Fourth of July National Mall celebration:

BREAKING: The National Park Service says heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds could delay or cancel the big fireworks display in Washington, DC. Storms With Lightning, Downpours Could Impact Fourth of July Plans. #July4 #july4DC 🇺🇸https://t.co/rr5RHXh4Ug

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Failure to impeach Trump for defying the Supreme Court means the Constitution is ‘irrelevant’: ex-prosecutor

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner warned that if President Donald Trump makes good on the threat to issue an executive order re-implementing the citizenship question on the 2020 Census, it would be "the very definition of a constitutional crisis," and that Congress failing to impeach him in such an event would render the Constitution "irrelevant."

If Trump follows through, it will be the very definition of a constitutional crisis. If that doesn’t move the needle in favor of impeachment, we will begin sliding toward the end of our republic, as the Constitution will be rendered irrelevant. https://t.co/0q1SoDDT1P

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image