Here’s the ‘smoking gun’ that Alex Acosta broke the law by helping Epstein: Ex-prosecutor

1 min ago

Now that billionaire wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein is facing up to life in prison for child sex trafficking, the spotlight has freshly focused on Alexander Acosta, President Donald Trump’s Labor Secretary, who as a federal prosecutor in 2008 had the evidence to put away Epstein but brokered a secret plea deal that concealed the extent of his crimes and gave him a short, light jail term for soliciting prostitution.

On Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner laid out a case for why Acosta’s actions were not just reprehensible — they were illegal:

The secrecy with which Acosta cut the deal has not just bothered Kirschner — a federal judge also ruled in February that the agreement violated the CVRA. The Justice Department disagrees, asserting the agreement must stand.


David Cay Johnston: The key way the super rich avoid taxes — and a simple way to close their tax loopholes once and for all

17 mins ago

July 10, 2019

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

Our investigative series The Koch Papers illustrates many deep problems in America’s creaky, century old-income tax system, especially how our Congress has, through favors to donors, transformed it into has two tax systems, separate and unequal.

Kellyanne Conway’s lie-filled Fox & Friends interview gets demolished by WaPo fact check

57 mins ago

July 10, 2019

On Tuesday, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway appeared on "Fox & Friends" and railed against federal courts for blocking President Donald Trump from changing the 2020 Census to interrogate people about citizenship — a move documents suggested was done to deliberately intimidate respondents into an undercount and deny representation and funding to minority areas.

"Why can't we just ask the question the way it was asked for 50 years before the Obama administration yanked it out of there?" said Conway. "The American Community Survey every fifth year asks a similar question. And think of all the questions that nobody complains are included in our U.S. Census every 10 years that include a far, far, far smaller number of Americans or, I would argue, are much more intrusive, invasive and expansive. We're asking people how many toilets in your house, and you don't want to know who's using them? It's absolutely ridiculous, and this is why the president is fighting for its inclusion."

‘What’s happening with Michael Flynn?’ Reporter reveals why Trump’s ex-national security adviser is ‘looking at jail’

2 hours ago

July 10, 2019

Prosecutors have lost confidence in the testimony of former national security adviser Michael Flynn -- and now he's looking at possible jail time.

Politico reporter Josh Gerstein, who covered the latest developments in the case against the retired U.S. Army general, explained to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" how the relationship had soured between Flynn and the prosecutors he agreed to cooperate with as part of a plea agreement.

"Michael Flynn has backed off planned testimony in a federal case against a former business associate," explained co-host Mika Brzezinski. "Flynn was set to be the government's star witness at that trial, which deals with foreign lobbying work, however, the prosecution now suggests in court filings that they do not believe Flynn would tell the truth on the stand. They now believe he is a co-conspirator, rather than a cooperating witness."

