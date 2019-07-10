Here’s the ‘smoking gun’ that Alex Acosta broke the law by helping Epstein: Ex-prosecutor

Now that billionaire wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein is facing up to life in prison for child sex trafficking, the spotlight has freshly focused on Alexander Acosta, President Donald Trump’s Labor Secretary, who as a federal prosecutor in 2008 had the evidence to put away Epstein but brokered a secret plea deal that concealed the extent of his crimes and gave him a short, light jail term for soliciting prostitution.

On Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner laid out a case for why Acosta’s actions were not just reprehensible — they were illegal:

The available evidence makes it clear that Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta should be investigated for criminally conspiring to violate the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, (CVRA) 18 US Code Section 3771. Here’s why. . . — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) July 10, 2019

Here is what the the federal CVRA law requires of prosecutors in dealing with victims (look at # 9 in particular): pic.twitter.com/WnlV1y6PJR — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) July 10, 2019

Now, look at what the @MiamiHerald found in emails between then-US Attorney Acosta and his buddy, Kirkland and Ellis lawyer Jay Lefkowitz who was representing Acosta: pic.twitter.com/av8eBOVTlD — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) July 10, 2019

This is a smoking gun, showing that Lefkowitz and Acosta conspired to violate the rights of the young victims of Epstein’s sexual offenses. Acosta must be held accountable. Full stop. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) July 10, 2019

The secrecy with which Acosta cut the deal has not just bothered Kirschner — a federal judge also ruled in February that the agreement violated the CVRA. The Justice Department disagrees, asserting the agreement must stand.