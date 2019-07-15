Quantcast
'He's the one who hates out country': Rep. Rashida Tlaib rips Trump's 'failed presidency'

Published

11 mins ago

on

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) ripped President Donald Trump for his “failed presidency” during an interview on CNN following her press conference with the three other young women of color in Congress known as “The Squad.”

“You’re a child of immigrants here to the United States,” CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer noted. “I’m a child of immigrants here to the United States as well. And all of us can relate specifically to what’s going on, because I’m sure you’ve heard basically most of your life go back where you came from.”

“As you point out, you are the first of two Muslim women to serve in the United States Congress. Why do you think President Trump specifically chose to paint the two of you as disloyal?” Blitzer asked.

“I think he’s the one hates our country because I’m an American, just like anyone else and this is a failed presidency,” Tlaib replied. “He knows it.”

“He has a failed border policy where right now there are children dying in our care,” she noted.

“He has a failed policy on health,” she continued. “To this day, we have people struggling to pay for Insulin, can’t affordable access to health care, to prescription drugs. You have a failed system on our education crisis in our country.”

“This is a failed president. He’s a lawless president. And that’s what he wants to distract us from,” Tlaib concluded.

Watch:

