Twitter users expressed both horror and amusement at Trump's situation.

‘He’s the one who’s infested’: Internet dies of laughter after bug appears to get stuck in Trump’s hair

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday delivered a speech in Jamestown, Virginia, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of democracy in America.

But many viewers pointed out that as Trump started his speech, he appeared to have something stuck in his hair -- which many people believed was a fly or another bug.

Trump's got a fly buzzing around his haystack hair....😂 pic.twitter.com/yEdHjNJhfc

— Kim ☮️ (@Blacklace40) July 30, 2019

‘They call him the Trump of Brazil. I like that’: Trump says working on free trade deal with Brazil

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration is working on a free-trade agreement with Brazil, to cement closer ties between the two the largest economies in the Western Hemisphere.

"We are going to work on a free-trade agreement with Brazil. Brazil is a big trading partner. Other than that, we love the relationship," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday is scheduled to host US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Brasilia.

"I have a great relationship with Brazil. I have a fantastic relationship with your president," Trump said of the Brazilian leader, adding that "They call him the Trump of Brazil. I like that."

Woman goes into racist meltdown when she’s busted for leaving baby in running car to drink shots in bar

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

A Texas woman this week was arrested after she left her infant daughter in a running car and then went into a nearby bar to drink.

Local news station KBTX reports that 26-year-old Samantha Grace Vaughan abandoned her infant daughter in the backseat of her car and then went into a local nightclub to down shots.

After police officers discovered the baby in the car, they soon discovered Vaughan inside the Trackside Night Club, where she told police that she only had two shots. However, a breath test revealed that her blood alcohol level at the time was 0.148, which is nearly twice the legal limit for driving in Texas.

