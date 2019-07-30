‘He’s the one who’s infested’: Internet dies of laughter after bug appears to get stuck in Trump’s hair
President Donald Trump on Tuesday delivered a speech in Jamestown, Virginia, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of democracy in America.
But many viewers pointed out that as Trump started his speech, he appeared to have something stuck in his hair — which many people believed was a fly or another bug.
Trump’s got a fly buzzing around his haystack hair….😂 pic.twitter.com/yEdHjNJhfc
— Kim ☮️ (@Blacklace40) July 30, 2019
I’m pretty sure a bug is stuck in Trump’s hair as he’s speaking in Jamestown, VA to commemorate 400 years of America’s democracy. pic.twitter.com/Q5vw1JN18l
— Beverly Hallberg (@bevhallberg) July 30, 2019
I am finding the fly crawling around in Trump’s hair very distracting pic.twitter.com/cMOF2PnQGT
— Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) July 30, 2019
That was definitely a bug on the president’s head. Where did it go
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 30, 2019
Twitter users expressed both horror and amusement at Trump’s situation.
WTF! My roommate left Fox News on, Trump is speaking at a 400th Jamestown Commemoration. IT LOOKS LIKE A BUG IS CRAWLING IN HIS HAIR! WTF IS THAT? DOESN’T ANYONE SEE THAT? It’s legit moving, it’s alive. ITS CRAWLING ON HIS FOREHEAD NOW! OH MY GOD! Am I dreaming?
— Khord (@KhordKitty) July 30, 2019
@realDonaldTrump Watching Trump speak in VA. There’s a bug on his head, crawling around through his hair. He’s the one who’s infested.
— Joe Btfsplk (@gulhund) July 30, 2019
Drop what you’re doing and watch this fly find asylum in trumps hair pic.twitter.com/RgGB4lc4ak
— Holden (@HoldenforTexas) July 30, 2019
Trump has a bug in his hair!!!
Russians planted a bug in his hair!
— Waah! waah! Boo Who? 😇😈 (@who_wah) July 30, 2019
Trump speaking in Jamestown with a fly stuck in that no pest strip he calls hair. HAHAHAHHAHAHA!
— JAZZnBLUES (@singingJew) July 30, 2019
Trump’s face was INFESTED with bugs!
— Jeff Jachens (@JeffJWarwick) July 30, 2019
Just watched tRump speaking at Jamestown, VA and he had a SPIDER running around his forehead.
No Shit.
Find the Fox vid and watch.
It crawled around his forehead above his right eye then disappeared into hair.
He didn’t appear to even feel it. It was minutes.
UGH!
Spiderman
— Don Soucy (@DonSoucy) July 30, 2019
