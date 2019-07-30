‘He’s the one who’s infested’: Internet dies of laughter after bug appears to get stuck in Trump’s hair

President Donald Trump on Tuesday delivered a speech in Jamestown, Virginia, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of democracy in America.

But many viewers pointed out that as Trump started his speech, he appeared to have something stuck in his hair — which many people believed was a fly or another bug.

Trump’s got a fly buzzing around his haystack hair….😂 pic.twitter.com/yEdHjNJhfc — Kim ☮️ (@Blacklace40) July 30, 2019

I’m pretty sure a bug is stuck in Trump’s hair as he’s speaking in Jamestown, VA to commemorate 400 years of America’s democracy. pic.twitter.com/Q5vw1JN18l — Beverly Hallberg (@bevhallberg) July 30, 2019

I am finding the fly crawling around in Trump’s hair very distracting pic.twitter.com/cMOF2PnQGT — Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) July 30, 2019

That was definitely a bug on the president’s head. Where did it go — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 30, 2019

Twitter users expressed both horror and amusement at Trump’s situation.