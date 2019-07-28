Quantcast
Connect with us

History professor explains why Trump is far worse than notorious racist George Wallace

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Alabama Gov. George Wallace was a notorious segregationist who brought his racism to the national stage from the 1968 presidential election through to the 1976 election. But according to one historian, President Donald Trump has surpassed Wallace’s level of

Princeton Professor Kevin M. Kruse wrote a piece in the New York Times Sunday that outlined the graver threat Trump is to the United States than Wallace was in the mid-60s.

Wallace told white, working and middle-class American voters that he was their champion. He could feel their pain, as the country transitioned from centuries of racist segregation to the civil rights movement. Wallace was the champion of

“As governor, [Wallace] embodied the cause of segregationist resistance, literally standing in the schoolhouse door to block the first black students at the University of Alabama and figuratively standing against what he called the ‘civil wrongs bill,'” Kruse recalled.

Kruse argued that Wallace didn’t make his racist appeals in the open, he used phrases about “ordinary Americans” being overcome by liberal protesters and liberals in government. He talked about the “deep state” long before Trump even knew what that was. Wallace promised to restore “law and order,” just as Trump has.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace was a former bantamweight boxer, Kruse explained. So, he loved the political combat, much in the way Trump loves to fight his adversaries. He went after hippies, civil rights “agitators,” “lazy” welfare recipients, “communists,” “pointy-headed intellectuals” and “street thugs whom liberals, he said, believed had ‘turned to rape and murder because they didn’t get enough broccoli when they were little boys.'”

Trump is already recycling the tired 1950s threat Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-WI) screamed into hearing microphones about everyone from American soldiers to Hollywood actors. More than a half-century later, the GOP is still crying “communist” and “socialism,” regardless of whether it’s true or not. Ironically, however, they’re doing it while embracing a dictator who wants nothing more than to bring back the Cold War.

Like Trump, Wallace empowered and excited “Cabdrivers and cattle ranchers, secretaries and steelworkers, they hung on every word, memorized the lines, treasured them, savored them, waited to hear them again,” Kruse quoted an Esquire profile on the ex-governor. “George Wallace was their avenging angel. George Wallace said out loud what they nervously kept to themselves. George Wallace articulated their deepest fears, their darkest hates. George Wallace promised revenge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s supporters parrot his attacks on “political correctness,” they chant “send her back” about an immigrant congresswoman, they repeat “drain the swamp” without even knowing just how many lobbyists Trump has brought into his cabinet.

“He says what we’re thinking and what we want to say,” Kruse quoted a white woman at a Montana Trump rally.

“We wish we could speak our mind without worrying about the consequences,” Kruse cited a white man at a Phoenix event. “He can speak his mind without worrying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, our actions all have consequences. It’s something most people learn as children. If we fall, it hurts. If you touch a hot stove, you get burned. If you start a war, innocent people die.

“By articulating their audiences’ hatred, both men effectively encouraged them to act on it,” he explained.

Wallaces rallies typically had outbreaks of violence as his fans took his words literally. Wallace advocated dragging hippies “by the hair of their head.” That’s precisely what happened at a 1968 rally, where protesters were dragged through metal chairs. Wallace announced from the stage, “You came here for trouble, and you got it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kruse recalled the 2015 Trump rally in Alabama where an African-American protester was punched, kicked and choked. Trump told his supporters, “maybe he should have been roughed up because it was absolutely disgusting what he was doing.” He later went so far as to say he’d pay the legal fees of any supporter who beats up a rally protester.

The week that Trump was elected, Raw Story found at least 149 acts of violence by Trump supporters against people of color. We ultimately quit counting them.

In late 2018, Kruse recalled the arrest of Cesar Sayoc Jr., who mailed pipe bombs to high-profile Democrats and media organizations who criticized the president. His excuse is now that Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity “radicalized him,” a term often associated with terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump warned his supporters that they were in danger from Democrats, and at times condoned violence against his critics and ‘enemies,'” the MAGA bomber’s lawyers claimed.

“Since the midterms, Mr. Trump’s rhetoric and the threats from his supporters have only intensified. In March, a Trump backer in New York was arrested on charges of threatening to ‘put a bullet’ in Ms. Omar’s ‘skull,'” wrote Kruse. “In April, a Trump supporter in Florida was arrested on charges of making death threats to Ms. Tlaib and two other Democrats. This month, two police officers in Louisiana were fired over a Facebook post, suggesting that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez should be shot.”

The rhetoric will get worse as the president gets more desperate to win in November. But Kruse explained that it is “long past time” he think about the consequences of his words.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why Democrats need to stop the cowardice and go on the offense against Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it.

— Goethe

The job of an effective message isn’t to say what is popular; it is to make popular what we need said.— Anat Shenker-Osorio

Some of the most prominent recent political discussions — about impeachment, about Joe Biden’s “electability,” about 2020 election strategy in general, about Nancy Pelosi vs. “the Squad,” about how to respond to Trump — rarely touch on the most fundamental question: Whether to play offense or defense.

There are exceptions, such as Brian Beutler at Crooked Media and cognitive linguist and communications expert Anat Shenker-Osorio at The Hill, but not nearly enough. As long as Democrats play defense, their options will be severely limited — yet they stubbornly resist going on offense instead, thus giving up the opportunity to define the terms on which battles will be fought and won.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is gleeful the Mueller hearings distracted Fox News long enough to pass a huge budget: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump may not have loved former special counsel Robert Mueller destroying his "no collusion, no obstruction, totally exonerated" claims, but the news from the hearings helped him survive another breach in his list of 2016 campaign promises.

Axios reported Sunday that Trump was concerned Fox News would notice he was promoting a budget deal that would inflate the national debt, to the tune of more than $22 trillion. The budget also added $320 billion in new spending. It flies in the face of Trump's promise that he would completely obliterate the American deficit in eight years. Thus far, he's added to the deficit, as MaddowBlog pointed out.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mueller’s surprising success: How the special counsel’s testimony actually changed the impeachment debate

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Despite getting panned by the chattering class, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony last weekend appears to have put wind in the sails of Democrats calling for impeachment.

It may not have summoned a mass movement marching in the streets demanding Donald Trump’s ouster, but there are real signs that refocusing attention on potential presidential crimes has given the impeachers momentum, at least for now.

The latest sign is a big one: Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the third-ranked Democrat in the Senate, announced Sunday evening that she now supports an impeachment inquiry:

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image