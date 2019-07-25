‘Hope Hicks lied to us’: Judiciary Democrat rips Trump aides for continuing the ‘cover-up’ of crimes

Rachel Maddow interviewed a member of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday who worried about an ongoing cover-up by those closest to President Donald Trump.

“What meant the most to you about [Robert] Mueller’s testimony?” Maddow asked.

“I think kind of the most important pieces were that he repeatedly, basically said that the president was lying on a number of things,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) replied.

“He was not completely exonerated. He actually did have substantial evidence that the president committed acts of obstruction and we went through five of those in fairly granular detail,” she explained.

“None of the people around him are truthful,” she argued.

“Don’t forget also that Hope Hicks lied to us,” Jayapal said.

“We are going to have Hope Hicks back before the Judiciary Committee. She said she had no knowledge of the hush money that President Trump paid. That turns out not to be true,” she continued.

“So this is just a network of lies. The president is sitting right in the middle, spinning all of these lies and everybody around him is helping him to just continue to cover-up,” Jayapal added.

Watch: