‘Hope Hicks lied to us’: Judiciary Democrat rips Trump aides for continuing the ‘cover-up’ of crimes
Rachel Maddow interviewed a member of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday who worried about an ongoing cover-up by those closest to President Donald Trump.
“What meant the most to you about [Robert] Mueller’s testimony?” Maddow asked.
“I think kind of the most important pieces were that he repeatedly, basically said that the president was lying on a number of things,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) replied.
“He was not completely exonerated. He actually did have substantial evidence that the president committed acts of obstruction and we went through five of those in fairly granular detail,” she explained.
“None of the people around him are truthful,” she argued.
“Don’t forget also that Hope Hicks lied to us,” Jayapal said.
“We are going to have Hope Hicks back before the Judiciary Committee. She said she had no knowledge of the hush money that President Trump paid. That turns out not to be true,” she continued.
“So this is just a network of lies. The president is sitting right in the middle, spinning all of these lies and everybody around him is helping him to just continue to cover-up,” Jayapal added.
Watch:
Mueller admitted Trump’s sworn answers weren’t all ‘truthful’ — and now Democrats are zeroing in: report
It was almost a throwaway moment, but under questioning by Florida Democrat Rep. Val Demings, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller let slip a new admission in his congressional testimony Wednesday with the potential to alter the terrain of the impeachment debate.
The Florida lawmaker pressed the ex-Marine on the president’s sworn written answers to questions provided by the special counsel, given in lieu of a formal interview, which Donald Trump refused.
“Isn’t it fair to say that the president’s written answers were not only inadequate and incomplete — because he didn’t answer many of your questions — but where he did that his answers showed he wasn’t always being truthful?” Demings asked Mueller in the hearing.
2020 Election
Tulsi Gabbard sues Google for ‘threat to free speech, fair elections and democracy’
Arguing Google's singular dominance over internet searches presents a danger to democracy, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a lawsuit Thursday in California against the tech giant over its alleged censorship of her campaign.
Gabbard says that for about six hours after the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, Google suspended her campaign's ad account without warning, making it impossible for the campaign to advertise during a spike in internet searches related to the Hawaii Democrat.
Need a ‘blueprint to remove Trump’? Look at what Puerto Ricans did in just 16 days
While many progressives were dismayed to learn on Thursday that Democratic leaders remain reticent to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, some looked with admiration at the hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans who successfully forced their governor from office with days of non-violent protests.
Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's resignation Wednesday night followed nearly two weeks of historic, sustained demonstrations by Puerto Ricans angry over leaked messages showing the governor and his associates denigrating his constituents, as well as a corruption scandal.