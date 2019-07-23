Quantcast
House Democrats forced to apologize for Trump after he screws up another meeting with foreign leader

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump humiliated himself again when meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imram Khan Monday. In a meeting, Trump bragged about a conversation he had with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and we talked about this subject. And he actually said, ‘Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?’” Trump said, noting that Modi specifically talked about Kashmir as what he’d be mediating.

The problem is that India came out saying Trump was lying, as BeltwayBreakfast reported.

“We have seen President Trump’s remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on the Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by Prime Minister to the US President,” Modi spokesperson Shri Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.

It isn’t the first faux pas that Trump has lied about conversations he had with international leaders. Trump has promised that North Korea was ready to denuclearize, only to have a big signing ceremony canceled when he was proven wrong. He then announced that former President Barack Obama wanted to meet with Kim Jong Un but never was able to make it happen. Advisers have all said this isn’t true.

It put Democrats in the difficult position to try and clean up another Trump mistake. RollCall reported Tuesday that House Democrats on the Foreign Affairs Committee spoke with the Indian ambassador about Trump’s claim, apologizing for his ignorance on India and Pakistan relations.

“Everyone who knows anything about foreign policy in South Asia knows that India consistently opposes third-party mediation [regarding] Kashmir,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) tweeted. “Everyone knows [Modi] would never suggest such a thing. Trump’s statement is amateurish and delusional. And embarrassing.”

He went on to say that he apologized to Ambassador Harsh Shringla for Trump’s comment. Foreign Affairs Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) similarly called Shringla, telling him that the U.S. pledges not to insert itself into negotiations over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

“I’ve heard so much about Kashmir,” Trump said. “Such a beautiful name. It’s supposed to be such a beautiful part of the world. But right now there’s just bombs all over the place.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
