Hope Hicks to be investigated by House after new documents reveal she may have lied to Congress: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

The House Judiciary Committee is investigating President Donald Trump’s former White House communications director after new documents cast doubt on whether she told the truth while testifying before Congress.

“Hicks told the committee last month that she was not aware of the hush payment to Stormy Daniels when it was arranged. Today’s docs put her in phone calls with [Michael] Cohen and Trump during the period the payment was arranged, but don’t explicitly say those calls were about the payment,” Wall Street Journal White House correspondent Rebecca Ballhaus reported.

“House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler in a letter to Hope Hicks’ attorney asks Hicks to clarify her testimony to the committee by August 15,” Ballhaus reported.

Trump might ‘already be in prison’ if not for the DOJ policy: national security lawyer

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

On Thursday, newly unsealed documents showed that FBI agents believed President Donald Trump was personally involved in the illegal scheme to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair she had with him ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Furthermore, the Office of Legal Counsel memo prohibiting the indictment of a sitting president reportedly "factored into" the end of the probe.

Trump picks Antonin Scalia’s son to replace disgraced former Labor Secretary: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

On Thursday, NPR reported that President Donald Trump is naming Eugene Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, to take over as Secretary of Labor.

Scalia, who served on the court from 1986 to his death in 2016, was known as one of the staunchest conservatives on the bench. His seat was deliberately kept vacant by Republicans for over a year to deny President Barack Obama the ability to make an appointment to it.

The Department of Labor was until this month run by former federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta, who resigned in disgrace amid renewed questions about his role in brokering a potentially illegal sweetheart plea agreement with hedge fund manager and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

