Hope Hicks to be investigated by House after new documents reveal she may have lied to Congress: report

The House Judiciary Committee is investigating President Donald Trump’s former White House communications director after new documents cast doubt on whether she told the truth while testifying before Congress.

“Hicks told the committee last month that she was not aware of the hush payment to Stormy Daniels when it was arranged. Today’s docs put her in phone calls with [Michael] Cohen and Trump during the period the payment was arranged, but don’t explicitly say those calls were about the payment,” Wall Street Journal White House correspondent Rebecca Ballhaus reported.

“House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler in a letter to Hope Hicks’ attorney asks Hicks to clarify her testimony to the committee by August 15,” Ballhaus reported.

