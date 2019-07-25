House Judiciary to file lawsuit to force Don McGahn to testify and turn over records: report

House Democrats will file a lawsuit next week to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress.

“House Democrats who are publicly and privately agitating to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are growing worried that their time is running short — and that they are missing key opportunities to give them a clear opening to mount a formal probe,” CNN reported Thursday. “New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee who would be in charge of leading an impeachment inquiry, has repeatedly made a behind-the-scenes case to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others to begin a probe, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.”

“The next step for Democrats is to push for more information in the courts, which Pelosi said had to play out before a decision could be made on impeachment. Nadler said Wednesday that the House would soon be filing lawsuits to obtain Mueller’s grand jury information from the courts and to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to comply with the committee’s subpoena,” the network reported.

Read the full report.