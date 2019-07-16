House of Representatives votes for resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s racism

President Donald Trump was condemned by the House of Representatives on Tuesday for his racist attacks on young women of color in Congress.

The resolution was passed with the support of every Democrat. The final vote was 240-187.

The text said “Trump’s racist comments have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

The resolved that the body “strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color by saying that our fellow Americans who are immigrants, and those who may look to the President like immigrants, should “go back” to other countries, by referring to immigrants and asylum seekers as “invaders,” and by saying that Members of Congress who are immigrants (or those of our colleagues who are wrongly assumed to be immigrants) do not belong in Congress or in the United States of America.”

Every Democrat voted yea, only four Republicans voted yea.

The Republicans who voted yes were Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN).

Former Republican Justin Amash (I-MI) also voted yes.